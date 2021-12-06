Boys Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1

Why they’re No. 1: Why not? We saw the heart and grit that players in this program are made of last spring. All but three varsity players were ruled ineligible to play in the Class A state quarterfinals against Dodge County, yet a team made up of mostly JV players -- and a 40-plus minute effort from star forward Zam Plante -- kept the Hawks in the game until late in the third period. Plante, a Minnesota Duluth commit, had 7 points in 17 games with the USHL’s Chicago Steel this fall. He has rejoined the Hawks for this season and he’ll be one of the top players in the state this winter. Fellow UMD recruit Ty Hanson will help anchor a strong blue line for the Hawks, who have a lights-out goalie returning, junior Garron Opsahl (16-1-0, 1.34 GAA, .907 save pct.).

