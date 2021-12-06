ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Honor of Robert Joseph Dole

Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois
 3 days ago

The United States Flag flown at Half-Staff Immediately Through Sunset on Thursday, December 9, 2021

in Honor of

Robert Joseph Dole

A Proclamation on the Death of Robert Joseph Dole

December 5, 2021

DEATH OF ROBERT JOSEPH DOLE

- - - - - - -

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

As a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole, a statesman like few inour history and a war hero among the greatest of the Greatest Generation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on December 9, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fifth day of December, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa politicians honor the life of Bob Dole

Iowa elected leaders sent out statements on Sunday in remembrance of Republican Senator and 1996 presidential candidate Robert Dole, honoring his time in Congress. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation released a statement Sunday morning that Dole died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 98 following 79 years of American service.
IOWA STATE
University Daily Kansan

Remembering Bob Dole: Former Sen. Robert J. Dole dies at 98

Robert Jospeh Dole, former senator and a World War II veteran, died in his sleep Sunday morning at 98 years old. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced Dole's death in a statement Sunday morning. "it is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in...
LAWRENCE, KS
Washington Times

Biden cancels oil while Americans suffer and the world laughs

It has been quite a transition for America, from being the world’s self-sufficient No. 1 oil producer to begging horrible foreigners to pump more fossil fuels. But by God, President Biden did it. With ease. In a matter of months. Being the “Anti-Trump” is child’s play. Begin your presidency...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#The White House#The Federal Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

VP Harris meets with activist who said 'f---' 'White women’

Vice President Harris on Monday met with several Black female activists for a private meeting in her ceremonial office, including an activist who directed an expletive towards "White women" in a public Zoom call just last year. Harris met with several members of the Black Women Leaders and Allies, including...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Rev. Al Sharpton group to protest de Blasio’s city-sanctioned drug dens

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s sometime political partner, the Rev. Al Sharpton, is protesting his legalized drug injection site in Harlem, charging that city officials are treating the predominantly black neighborhood as a dumping ground for addicted, homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers. “We are compassionate and want to help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

91
Followers
509
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago or the Combined Statistical Area (almost 10 million residents), often called Chicagoland. It constitutes the third most populous urban area in the United States after New York City and Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy