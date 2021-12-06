ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Tapper Poised To Replace Axed Chris Cuomo In Primetime At Troubled CNN

By Radar Staff
Radar Online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Tapper is the odds on favorite to be promoted at CNN in the wake of Chris Cuomo’s firing, Radar can exclusively reveal. While Michael Smerconish, a radio host, and a registered Independent will take over the 9 pm primetime hour on CNN this week, the move is only temporary and...

radaronline.com

Related
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo quits SiriusXM show: 'While I have a thick skin, I also have a family'

Two days after he was officially terminated by CNN, Chris Cuomo has announced that he won't be on the radio, either. "The way my time ended at CNN was hard," Cuomo, who shares three children with wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo, wrote Monday on Twitter. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN fires Chris Cuomo

New York (CNN) — CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately." The announcement came after an outside law firm was retained to review information about exactly how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual harassment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Primetime#Independent#Radar#State Of The Union#Dc#Reliable Sources#Msnbc#Nightly News
HuffingtonPost

Chris Cuomo Could Be Back On CNN Sooner Than You Think

Although CNN says it has indefinitely suspended host Chris Cuomo, the network’s own media reporter says the anchor could be back on air as early as next month. CNN suspended Cuomo on Monday after documents released by the New York attorney general’s office showed he was more deeply involved than previously known in helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Chris Cuomo And Don Lemon Are No Longer Talking

Despite claims that they were ‘brothers from another mother,’ Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon are no longer communicating for different reasons. “Chris expected Don to defend him. To say something, to have his back, and yet Don has said nothing. While Don is worried that he will get dragged into Chris’ mess if the supportive texts and emails he sent Chris before he was fired are exposed. Both are angry with each other.”
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

CNN’s Don Lemon mum on disgraced ‘brother’ Chris Cuomo

CNN host Don Lemon returned to the air this week without any mention of his disgraced “brother” Chris Cuomo getting booted from their troubled network. Lemon’s fawning prime-time handovers to Cuomo on air had become so notable that they even spawned a podcast, “The Handoff,” which the pair hosted to prove their “love … is real.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely

The cable news network announced Cuomo's suspension Tuesday evening, one day after the New York Attorney General’s office released documents and transcripts detailing how he used his status and connections to try and help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo also used his position to find out information on his brother's accusers. “The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.” As The New York Times notes, CNN president Jeff Zucker has staunchly supported Cuomo, "but this week presented a harsher set of facts for Mr. Zucker as he weighed the fate of his 9 p.m. host." The Wall Street Journal's Ben Mullin reports that the suspension came so fast that producers had expected Cuomo's show to go on as planned tonight.
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
newyorkcitynews.net

CNN terminates anchor Chris Cuomo

New York [US], December 5 (ANI): CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been fired, confirmed CNN on Saturday. The termination is effective immediately. An outside law firm was hired to review and scrutinize information about exactly how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual harassment, reported CNN.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Inside CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo: ‘He gave me his word’

CNN staffers were prepared last week for a long bout of uncertainty regarding the future of star anchor Chris Cuomo. The cable news network suspended him Tuesday for his efforts to assist his governor brother, and it had promised “further evaluation” of Cuomo’s conduct, which seemed to suggest a weeks-long process before his fate was decided. CNN’s own media correspondent, Brian Stelter, speculated on-air that Cuomo might be restored to his prime-time show after the holidays. And CNN President Jeff Zucker had already stood by the network’s top-rated host through months of sharp criticism.
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper and Other CNN Talent Were Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ at Network Over Chris Cuomo

As news broke Tuesday that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been suspended indefinitely, more details emerged about his unpopularity at the network. Multiple reports noted that Cuomo’s actions to help defend his brother, the scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), had left some of his colleagues at CNN “infuriated” that the network had not taken action.
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Guest Host Jane Coaston Presses Joy Behar on Chris Cuomo: 'This is a Massive Ethical Breach'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. After a quiet start, The View guest co-host Jane Coaston made her mark Tuesday morning when she pressed Joy Behar about her support for Chris Cuomo, whose private texts reveal he attempted to run interference for his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid his sexual misconduct scandal. When Behar insisted that she's "not going to be judge and jury" in the case of Chris Cuomo, Coaston reminded her that the CNN personality would be calling accountability if this were happening to anyone else. "He's in a lot of trouble," said the guest co-host. "If he were reporting on this about someone else, he'd be saying that that person should be fired."
CELEBRITIES

