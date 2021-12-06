Jake Tapper Poised To Replace Axed Chris Cuomo In Primetime At Troubled CNN

The cable news network announced Cuomo's suspension Tuesday evening, one day after the New York Attorney General’s office released documents and transcripts detailing how he used his status and connections to try and help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo also used his position to find out information on his brother's accusers. “The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.” As The New York Times notes, CNN president Jeff Zucker has staunchly supported Cuomo, "but this week presented a harsher set of facts for Mr. Zucker as he weighed the fate of his 9 p.m. host." The Wall Street Journal's Ben Mullin reports that the suspension came so fast that producers had expected Cuomo's show to go on as planned tonight.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO