Boston, MA

Beacon Hill Roll Call

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOV. CHARLIE BAKER ANNOUNCES HE WILL NOT RUN FOR RE-ELECTION – Gov. Baker announced that he will not seek a third term as governor of Massachusetts in 2022 while Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito also said she will not seek the governorship. This leaves the race wide open. “This was...

Wicked Local

Voters pick Jamie Belsito to replace Brad Hill on Beacon Hill

Democrats pried one more legislative seat from Republicans as Topsfield's Jamie Belsito defeated Rowley Republican Robert Snow on Nov. 30 in another low-turnout special election. A women's health advocate, Belsito is poised to fill the seat held for more than two decades by Ipswich Republican Brad Hill, who resigned from...
TOPSFIELD, MA
The Independent

California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday pledged to empower private citizens to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the state, citing the same authority claimed by conservative lawmakers in Texas to outlaw most abortions once a heartbeat is detected.California has banned the manufacture and sale of many assault-style weapons for decades. A federal judge overturned that ban in June, ruling it was unconstitutional and drawing the ire of the state's Democratic leaders by comparing the popular AR-15 rifle to a Swiss Army knife as “good for both home and battle.” California's ban remained...
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Newsom: Legal Door Opened By Texas Abortion Law Will Be Used To Ban Assault Weapons

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Thwarted by a federal court setback, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered his staff to use the legal arguments successfully used by Texas before the Supreme Court to defend its abortion ban to come up with a law that would prohibit ownership of assault weapons in California. In a statement released Saturday night, Newsom voiced his outrage over the high court decision in the Texas case. “I am outraged by yesterday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing Texas’s ban on most abortion services to remain in place, and largely endorsing Texas’s scheme to insulate its law from the fundamental protections...
POLITICS
CBS Philly

Another Lawmaker Joins GOP Field For Pennsylvania Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania said Saturday that he will run for governor, adding to the GOP’s double-digits-deep primary field aiming to take on the presumed Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in next year’s election. Sen. Scott Martin, of Lancaster County, announced it in a video on his campaign website and Facebook page. He becomes the second Republican state senator in a field that is roughly a dozen deep and likely to grow. Martin, 49, a former county commissioner, was first elected in 2016, and is the Senate’s Education Committee chair. In his video messages,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
KANSAS STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan provision in an annual defense measure that would have required all young Americans to register for the military draft has been cut following a Republican backlash. Lawmakers tried to include the provision in the $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, to require all Americans — including women — […] The post Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Vetoes Congressional Map Passed By General Assembly, House And Senate Quickly Override

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly quickly overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a new map outlining the boundaries for Maryland’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The governor held a press conference Tuesday afternoon declaring the newly drawn lines disenfranchise voters and violate the Voting Rights Act, saying the map hurts majority-minority jurisdictions such as Baltimore City and Prince George’s County by carving them up and putting them in different districts. Hours after Hogan spoke, the House of Delegates and state Senate overrode his veto by votes of 96-42 and 32-14, respectively. A three-fifths majority in both...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Maryland will remove governor from parole process, limit immigration detention

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland’s governors will no longer have a role in parole decisions and counties will be banned from entering into agreements with the federal government to hold detainees in their local jails, after a series of veto override votes in the General Assembly on Tuesday.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Lawyer May Join GOP Field Running For Pennsylvania’s Open U.S. Senate Seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican whose cases have often landed in the public spotlight, said Thursday that he is seriously considering running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat. In a brief interview, Bochetto, 69, said he is “looking at it very, very seriously and it’s very likely” that he will decide to run. Bochetto has considered running for mayor many times in the heavily Democratic city of Philadelphia and ran briefly in 1999 before ending his candidacy. In August, Bochetto won a judge’s ruling preventing the city of Philadelphia from removing a 144-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Perdue's campaign is rooted in falsehoods

Former Sen. David Perdue is running for Georgia's 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination with a campaign — so far — rooted in a string of falsehoods. Why it matters: As Axios's Jonathan Swan has pointed out, this follows a national trend of Trump-backed Republicans challenging those who didn't go along with overturning the 2020 election. Perdue says, "What I’m trying to do is pull our party back together."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

