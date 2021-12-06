Average October Unemployment Rates In The Region Dropped For The Month, But Was The Same As October 2020

Wright County’s unemployment rate is staying on a downward trend as employers continue to try to attract workers in nearly all segments of the economy. New statistics from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show that Wright County’s non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate in October was 2.1 percent, down from 2.3 percent in September, and marking the lowest rate for local unemployment for 2021. October’s 2.1 percent unemployment in Wright County compares to the 3.2 percent rate during the same period last year, and a 2.4 percent jobless rate in October of 2019. It should be noted however, that the available work force of just under 74-thousand last month was about 18-hundred workers lower than during the same month in 2019.

