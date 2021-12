USC rocked the college football world when it hired former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, and the Trojans figure to be a major pain for other Pac-12 program to deal with on the trail in recruiting as well as on the field. Riley already flipped 5-star 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson from the Sooners, and more big wins in the 2022 class figure to come leading up to the start of the early signing period on Dec. 15. Former USC star quarterback Matt Leinart said Thursday during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show that he was more surprised by Riley's hiring than by Brian Kelly going to LSU or Michigan upsetting Ohio State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO