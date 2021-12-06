Renowned Drummer Nikki Glaspie To Guest On Late Night With Seth Meyers Tonight!

In celebration of Impulse! Records’ 60th anniversary this year, famed director and photographer, Atiba Jefferson, has created an engaging short film about the significance and continued cultural relevance of the orange-and-black record label known as the House That Trane Built. Titled “6 on 60,” the mini doc features interviews with six artists from a variety of fields spanning the worlds of jazz, punk, funk, rock and skateboarding: legendary jazz stalwart Ahmad Jamal, who released some of his best records on Impulse! throughout the late ‘60s and early ‘70s; Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bassist, Flea, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers; noted vinyl enthusiast, radio show host and seminal punk rocker, Henry Rollins; professional skateboarder, photographer and musician, Ray Barbee, and contemporary artists Brandee Younger and Shabaka Hutchings of Sons of Kemet, representing the new vanguard of jazz and the new class of Impulse! Records.

