Renowned Drummer Nikki Glaspie To Guest On Late Night With Seth Meyers Tonight!

Cover picture for the articleTonight, celebrated drummer Nikki Glaspie returns to Late Night With Seth Meyers to begin her four-night residency behind the kit with the 8G Band Dec. 6-9. This marks Glaspie’s third in-studio appearance on the show, and she performs in support of her band The Nth Power’s new album, Reverence....

