In Your Neighborhood

WNEP-TV 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet in the holiday spirit by checking out some holiday lights, now through January 2nd. Stay warm and cozy inside your car while the family enjoys a collection of holiday lights through a mile path at Mauch Chunk Lake Park....

www.wnep.com

Hampshire Review

Christmas Festival of Lights

The 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights kicked off with the Lighting Ceremony, which was held last Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta, and the turnout was phenomenal. The kids of all ages had a terrific time.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
Orange Leader

Community Calendar 12.2-12.9.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. Granger Chevrolet and KOGT Radio are teaming up for the 12th Annual Food Drive from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Granger Chevrolet at 2611 MacArthur Drive in Orange. This is to help restock The Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services food supply. For more information, call Granger Chevrolet at 409-988-0000 or KOGT at 409-886-5648.
ORANGE, TX
Torrington Telegram

Coffee builds community

TORRINGTON – Taryn Kilty hadn’t always planned to put a coffee shop in the back of her store, but after looking at the space, she just couldn’t say no. “I have just always loved coffee shops,” she said. “When I was going to college, that was my place where I would love to go study. I just love the atmosphere and just the community feel that you get.”
TORRINGTON, WY
WNEP-TV 16

Homemade Raviolis

DALEVILLE, Pa. — From the fresh fluffy dough to the mouth watering filling, there's nothing like the taste of homemade ravioli's. You can find ravioli's and other hand crafted pastas and desserts at Kay's Italian Restaurant. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by when they were making their homemade ravioli's using the family recipe since Kay's opened it's doors more that four decades ago.
RESTAURANTS
Orange Leader

Breakfast with Santa

Kiwanis Club of Orange, TX presents Breakfast with Santa from 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Spanky’s Bar & Grill. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased online at facebook.com/orangetxkiwanis.
ORANGE, TX
Spotlight News

Lights in the Park

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department is hosting its second Holiday Lights in the Park at Elm Avenue Park on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays season as you drive in the park in the comfort of your own vehicle with famil and friends. Local […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
WNEP-TV 16

Holiday Garden Railway

PHILADELPHIA — It's a holiday treat for all ages, join Home and Backyard's Paul Epsom as he takes you on a tour of the Holiday Garden Railway at the Morris Arboretum. Visitors of all ages will be enjoy this magical land in miniature featuring a quarter mile of track, seven loops and tunnels with fifteen different rail lines and two cable cars, nine bridges (including a trestle bridge you can walk under), and bustling model trains, all set in the lovely winter garden of the Morris Arboretum.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNEP-TV 16

A hometown Christmas event coming to Montrose

MONTROSE, Pa. — An annual holiday tradition aimed at capturing the spirit of the season gets underway. Christmas in Montrose runs from Friday, December 3, 2021, through Sunday, December 5. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted this holiday happening that kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday at Montrose Bible Conference Lake...
MONTROSE, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester homeowner has (increasingly) inflated view of Christmas

WORCESTER, Mass. — At dusk Thursday, Alex Cornwell arrived home from his day job in the construction industry and began tidying up his property’s Christmas display. It takes more than a few minutes. In the three years since he and his wife moved into the house at 26 Dawson Rd., his annual display of holiday inflatables has grown to number nearly 120. There are numerous Santa Clauses, dozens of Disney characters, the Grinch, a Ninja Turtle, a Star Wars section and multiple Minions. And it started with just one.
WORCESTER, MA
Spinal Column

Parading into the holidays

Hundreds came out to enjoy the Huron Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Christmas Parade through downtown Milford on Saturday, November 27. The return of the parade this year “brought a lot of hope back to our community,” said Jennifer Hill, special events/ communications manager for the chamber. (Photos by Emma Gasser)
MILFORD, MI
familyeguide.com

Celebrate Christmas in Carrollton

The City of Carrollton has a full lineup of holiday happenings for all to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season. The free festive fun begins early at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, but travels to Downtown Carrollton with gift wrapping and holiday tunes, and then heads over for 12 days of learning, listening, and laughing at the Library.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Discover DFW: Holidays At Reunion Tower

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you want to take your holiday celebrations to new heights, look no further than Reunion Tower in Dallas. Reunion Tower takes visitors 470 feet up in the air, and is known for its impressive views, but the holidays become even more magical. Jenna Guinn, marketing manager for Reunion Tower, says every Saturday this December, they are “GeO-Decking The Halls.” “So we’re welcoming everyone to come out and write letters to Santa, take part in some fun activities and some crafts and just have a great time,” Guinn says. Santa even placed a special mailbox on the GeO-Deck where Guinn says...
DALLAS, TX
primepublishers.com

Book Nook Sale

OAKVILLE – The Book Nook used bookstore will conduct a winter sale from Saturday, November 27 through Friday, December 31 on the lower level of the Oakville Library, 55 Davis St. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
OAKVILLE, CT
Orange Leader

Gingerbread House Fun

Friends of the Orange Public Library is hosting a Gingerbread House Contest at the Orange Public Library from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Registration is a $20 donation, to cover the cost of materials, to the Friends of the Orange Public Library, per group, payable at the time of reservation. Each group may have a maximum of four members. Participants must be between 5 and 14 years of age. An adult must be present. Each group will receive all materials to make approximately one six-inch square gingerbread house. Reservations are limited to 12 groups. Gingerbread houses will remain at the library for judging by patrons through Dec. 11. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, most festive and overall favorite. For more information, call Orange Public Library at 409-883-1086.
ORANGE, TX
momenceprogressreporter.com

Free Christmas Day Dinner

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Enjoy food, family, friends and music at nine locations in Kankakee County. 800 N. Kinzie Avenue (Rt. 50) Sun River Terrace: Sun River Terrace Community Center. 7219 East Chicago Street. Please RSVP by calling (815) 614-2697 by Wednesday, December 22 at noon. Enjoy a complete...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
battlelakereview.com

Decorating The Community Tree

BLACF Board and friends decorated the Battle Lake Community Tree in The Review’s open space. Left to right: Addison Maethner, Barb Prody, Kurt Maethner, Reba Gilliand, Cedar and Julia DeMars, Kathy Deal and Craig Haukebo.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
Baker City Herald

Night of lights

Baker City bustled throughout the day Saturday, Dec. 4, with multiple holiday events including a big bazaar and a Cookie Crawl, culminating in the return of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas parade. The anticipated event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. But this year, on an...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
WNEP-TV 16

Tour The Winter Landscape Of The Morris Arboretum

PHILADELPHIA — The winter landscape has a lot to offer. Paul Epsom takes you on a tour of the Morris Arboretum in the winter season. You will see how various tree barks, trunks, vines, berries and evergreens make for a delightfully eye catching cold weather garden.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clinton Herald

Events for Dec. 9

— The CHS Class of '55' will be having a lunch at the Village Inn on Camanche Avenue, 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. — The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
CLINTON, IA

