Fox News’ Janice Dean Goes OFF on Chris Cuomo: ‘Lied to His Staff. He Lied to His Viewers’

By Colby Hall
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t quite a victory lap, but Janice Dean clearly expressed validation from CNN’s weekend firing of Chris Cuomo, following months of her criticism of all things Cuomo, especially his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Appearing on Fox & Friends Monday morning, the Senior Meteorologist for Fox News discussed...

www.mediaite.com

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fox anchor Chris Wallace makes his own news with move to CNN

NEW YORK — Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News after 18 years for CNN, dealing a significant blow to Fox’s news operation at a time that it has been overshadowed by the network’s opinion side. Mr. Wallace delivered the surprising news that he was leaving...
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
Primetimer

Chris Cuomo may sue for $18 million if he isn't paid the remainder of his CNN contract

CNN president Jeff Zucker reportedly told staffers today during a town hall meeting that Cuomo wasn't given a severance package when he was fired last Saturday. According to Puck News' Matt Belloni, Cuomo has hired Bryan Freedman, the attorney who handled Megyn Kelly's lucrative exit from NBC, for potential litigation. During Zucker's meeting with staffers this morning, he said Cuomo’s behavior conflicted with CNN’s standards and practices in a way that was “too far and deserved termination.” Zucker also contested the notion that Cuomo wasn't disciplined earlier this year for helping brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in his sex harassment scandal. According to The Wrap, Zucker said, “I don’t think that there was no discipline back then. It was a reprimand, it was a public rebuke and it was a final warning that it could not happen again but I think that is a lesson we have all learned from.” Zucker was asked whether he has “regret” for not suspending Cuomo sooner and said: “Hindsight in all of this is very easy and I do feel, as I’ve said before, and I said again this morning, this was a very unique situation and so we did allow for some leeway for Chris that, you know, was unique to that situation for somebody in that role with a brother in that role during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. So, I do think that we tried to make the right decisions at the right times.” ALSO: HarperCollins cancels Cuomo's forthcoming book, originally titled Deep Denial.
iheart.com

Chris Cuomo Quits His SiriusXM Show

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is calling it quits with his satellite radio job. Just days after being fired from CNN, Cuomo tweeted he's quitting his SiriusXM job to take a step back and focus on what comes next. He tweeted while he has a thick skin, he also has a family and "the past week has been extraordinarily difficult." CNN fired Cuomo Saturday after learning of information that he helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, deal with sexual harassment allegations.
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper Reportedly Not Interested in Replacing Chris Cuomo at CNN

CNN can’t count on anchor Jake Tapper to fill the hole left by recently fired anchor Chris Cuomo, reported Vanity Fair on Tuesday. Cuomo was fired on Saturday following reports that he was heavily involved in advising his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), to navigate allegations of sexual harassment against current and former state employees. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. Earlier this year, Chris Cuomo said that he was advising his brother as a sibling, but was not transparent about how involved he was.
Variety

CNN Grapples With Chris Cuomo Chaos

“I like being uncomfortable,” Chris Cuomo told Variety in 2018. “I like making other people uncomfortable.” Looks like he succeeded. CNN fired Cuomo, its most-watched anchor, over the weekend for exactly that reason. Though Cuomo had become emblematic of a new era at CNN, one filled with journalists who practiced holding newsmakers to account rather than just delivering the news, Jeff Zucker, WarnerMedia’s chairman of news and sports, and other executives no longer felt assured about their relationship with the anchor, according to people familiar with the matter. The rupture was a long time coming. CNN stood by Cuomo through altercations captured...
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Says CNN Had No Reason to Keep Chris Cuomo After Brother Resigned: ‘Once He’s Gone… Why Have the Steroid Guy?’

Tucker Carlson said Chris Cuomo was fired because the Cuomo Prime Time host had outlived his usefulness to CNN “dwarf king” president Jeff Zucker. CNN terminated Cuomo on Saturday after a rocky year. In May he was revealed to have been advising his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Last week, it was disclosed that the cable news host sought to dig up information on his brother’s accusers. That prompted CNN to suspend Cuomo indefinitely. Two days later, the network fired him after it was alerted to an allegation of sexual harassment against the host at a network where he had previously worked.
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
Washington Post

Inside CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo: ‘He gave me his word’

CNN staffers were prepared last week for a long bout of uncertainty regarding the future of star anchor Chris Cuomo. The cable news network suspended him Tuesday for his efforts to assist his governor brother, and it had promised “further evaluation” of Cuomo’s conduct, which seemed to suggest a weeks-long process before his fate was decided. CNN’s own media correspondent, Brian Stelter, speculated on-air that Cuomo might be restored to his prime-time show after the holidays. And CNN President Jeff Zucker had already stood by the network’s top-rated host through months of sharp criticism.
Primetimer

CNN never interviewed Chris Cuomo, but a third-party investigation found that he lied to viewers

"The network’s decision (to fire Cuomo on Saturday) was almost certainly accelerated by the emergence last week of a sexual misconduct claim against the host, made by a lawyer who described her client as a former junior colleague who encountered Cuomo before he joined CNN in 2013," reports The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr and Sarah Ellison. "Yet the cable news giant took pains over the weekend to assert that Cuomo had already done enough to merit dismissal earlier this year, when he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, combat an unrelated sexual harassment scandal." They add: "While the network initially expected to interview Cuomo as part of its evaluation, it did not end up doing so." But CNN did ask the law firm of Cravath, Swaine & Moore to review their anchor’s conduct after the New York attorney general released Cuomo's texts and emails to his brother Andrew Cuomo's staff as well as his statements to investigators. "Cravath returned its report to CNN on Friday morning, showing that the anchor had lied in his statements to viewers during his live show ('I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation,' he said on-air in August) about the extent of his involvement," The Post reports, adding: "In the interim, CNN had learned last Wednesday of the sexual misconduct claim against Chris Cuomo from employment lawyer Debra S. Katz. By Friday, Katz said, she was in talks with CNN about the possibility of 'providing documentary evidence' of her client’s allegations and making the person, who has not been identified, available for an interview. But CNN didn’t wait for that process to play out. (CNN president Jeff) Zucker said he made the decision to fire Cuomo on Friday night and informed the host on Saturday afternoon by phone." Zucker told CNN employees this morning that Cuomo "clearly violated our standards and practices. The network had cause to fire him.”
