Nashville, TN

Officials identified 65-year-old John Taylor who died after a wreck on Highway 100 (Nashville, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago

Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 65-year-old John Taylor, from Nashville, as the man who lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Highway 100.

The fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place in the 7300 block of Highway 100. According to the investigation reports, 65-year-old John Taylor was driving on Highway 100 when he slowed in order to take a left turn into Edwin Warner Park.

Officials identified 65-year-old John Taylor who died after a wreck on Highway 100

December 6, 2021

Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
