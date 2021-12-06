Officials identified 65-year-old John Taylor who died after a wreck on Highway 100 (Nashville, TN) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 65-year-old John Taylor, from Nashville, as the man who lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Highway 100.

The fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place in the 7300 block of Highway 100. According to the investigation reports, 65-year-old John Taylor was driving on Highway 100 when he slowed in order to take a left turn into Edwin Warner Park.

December 6, 2021