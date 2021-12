The party favors are ready and the invitation list is set. But for the first time in my life, I’m dreading my birthday party because of the number of the candles: 2-0. Everyone knows that your 20s are for figuring real life out — working a real job, paying apartment rent and learning how to do taxes. More monumental is the prospect of “settling down”— marriage, a two-car garage and, eventually, children.

MADISON, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO