Hawaii in state of emergency now as massive storm pounds islands

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 100 people are feared dead after at least 50 tornadoes tore through eight states late Friday and early Saturday transforming homes and businesses into piles of rubble. In Kentucky alone, the death toll is at least 80 and is going to exceed 100, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, making it the deadliest tornado event in the state’s history. President Biden declared a state of emergency for Kentucky and instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help. The Doral-based non-profit Global Empowerment Mission, run by South Florida philanthropist Michael Capponi, is also helping with relief efforts. Capponi and his team landed...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO