ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Electric vehicle company adding 150 jobs in Charlotte

By Jennifer Gamertsfelder
mynews13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — A global electric company plans to establish a high voltage battery module assembly plant in Charlotte. The British-based company, Arrival, made the announcement Monday that it will invest $11.5 million in its new facility off Yorkmont Road. What You Need To Know. Arrival, a British-based global...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Register-Mail

More jobs added in Galesburg when start-up company expands

GALESBURG — A $50 million expansion project by Intellihot, the commercial tankless water heater manufacturer with current headquarters located on West Main Street, is expected to result in a net addition of jobs in Galesburg. Intellihot marketing spokesman Amy Turner said the company's manufacturing facility will remain in Galesburg, and the company will be adding more jobs here as...
GALESBURG, IL
MotorTrend Magazine

The Chips Begin to Fall: General Motors Production Mostly Back to Normal

The great semiconductor chip shortage of 2021 is quietly seeing signs of relief, at least, according to GM. Like many other automakers, the group has done its best to work around the lack of chips related to the global pandemic-driven supply chain issues that plague more than just automotive production, but several consumer products.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Cars
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
WSOC Charlotte

Electric vehicle manufacturer adding another plant here

CHARLOTTE — British electric vehicle manufacturer Arrival has already made big commitments to Charlotte. The company announced another this week. [ALSO READ: Longtime Dilworth restaurant to close and be replaced by new concept]. Arrival revealed its plans to establish a High Voltage Battery Module assembly plant on Yorkmont Road...
Benzinga

Ford Calls For Workers To Join The Automaker And Help Build Its Best-Selling Trucks, Even If They Have No Prior Experience In The Industry

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is inviting workers even if they do not have a prior automotive or manufacturing experience to join the legacy automaker. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is inviting workers to show up at the career fair at the Kentucky Truck Plant, home to its best-selling F series truck, this Saturday.
DEARBORN, MI
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Sales and Design Consultant at California Closets.Details. Chief Talent Officer at WFAE 90.7fm. Details. General Manager at Your Farms Your Table. Details. Store Director at J.Crew, SouthPark. Details. Weekend Bridal Stylist, Part-time at Savvy […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vi Lyles
buildingindiana.com

Global Security Company Adding 325 New High-Wage Jobs

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, announced that its Indiana-based business – Schlage Lock Company LLC – expects to expand its Indianapolis-area presence over the next five years, creating up to 325 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Allegion is a prime...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cosmos

Adding noise to electric cars for safer driving

The low-decibel motors of electric cars are a blessing to many in noise-polluted cities, where poorly muffled gasoline engines can rattle nerves (and eardrums). But are they too silent?. The answer, says Michael Roan, an engineering professor at Penn State University, Pennsylvania, US, is an unfortunate yes, especially for the...
CARS
mynews13.com

Triad restaurant owner reacts to Toyota Megasite announcement

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Word travels fast in small towns, and the words "megasite" and "Toyota" are the latest sizzling topics in Liberty, a town with a population of just over 2,500. What You Need To Know. Toyota announced Monday that they will be building their first battery factor plant...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
counton2.com

British company bringing future of transportation to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A British-based electronic vehicle company that announced expansion plans in Charlotte earlier this year has now announced it will establish an assembly plant in the Queen City. “Arrival’s expansion is just a testament to what happens when a company picks the Charlotte-region to expand,” Charlotte...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Vehicle Company#Electric Company#British#Arrival#Secretarypete#Cltgov#North American
ncpoliticalnews.com

Furniture company adding production facility and jobs in Catawba County

Raleigh, N.C. – Sherrill Furniture, a high-end furniture manufacturer, will create 90 new jobs in Catawba County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $2.9 million to open a new custom upholstery production facility in Conover. “The furniture capital of the world is growing,” said Governor Cooper. “North...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
businesstodaync.com

Arrival will add new plant, 150 jobs in Charlotte

Dec. 6. Arrival, a British-based global electric vehicle company, will establish a high voltage battery module assembly plant in Charlotte, adding 150 new jobs and investing $11.5 million in its new facility off Yorkmont Road. The British company manufactures electric buses and vans, employing more than 1,200 people around the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
baybusinessnews.com

State Initiative For Electric Vehicles Launched

Drive Electric Alabama, a new initiative of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, has launched to raise awareness of and advocate for the adoption of electric vehicles in Alabama, Business Alabama reports. Gov. Kay Ivey said at a November 29 kickoff at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, “As automakers make significant investments in electric vehicles, we know more and more motorists will consider purchasing one. In addition, automobile manufacturing is one of Alabama’s key industries, and we want to make sure that this economic engine remains vibrant for Alabama’s workers.” The campaign will include TV, radio and digital advertising; billboards; and events. Supporters include Alabama Power, the Energy Institute of Alabama, the Alabama State Department of Commerce, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Alabama Transportation Institute and the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fox 46 Charlotte

VP Kamala Harris touts infrastructure law, tours electric vehicle operations Charlotte CATS bus garage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte Thursday to promote the recently passed Infrastructure law that will provide $910 million for public transportation in North Carolina over the next five years. Watch her remarks in the video player at the top of this story. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper plans […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
mecknc.gov

​Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte Announce Electric Vehicle Decal Competition for Local College Students

​Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte announced Thursday that they are now accepting entries for the Leading the Charge electric vehicle decal design competition. The first-time competition is open to local college students in Mecklenburg County. The selected design will be placed on all city and county low-emission vehicles and the designer will be awarded $5,000.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
bizjournals

Phoenix conglomerate eyes electric vehicle market with battery company acquisition

Phoenix-based conglomerate Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is now a player in lithium-graphene battery manufacturing and design with the acquisition of a pioneering company in that business. Alpine 4 (Nasdaq: ALPP) acquired ElecJet/Real Graphene, or ElecJet, a company that Alpine 4 CEO Kent Wilson said he began working with earlier this...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy