Digital Display Advertising Market Size Analysis, Competitors, Reliability and Insights for next 5 years

Opportunities in the access control as a service market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the access control as a service market is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 11%. In this market, commercial is expected to remain the largest end use type, and managed segment is expected to remain the largest service type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing uses of cloud computing platforms and IoT technology, growing demand for cloud based hosted and managed services, and rising adoption of electronic security products in access control as a services market.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO