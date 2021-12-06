ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automotive Fuel Tank Market Insights| Key Players: The Plastic Omnium Group (France), Textron - Kautex (US), Yapp (China), TI Fluid Systems (UK) and Yachiyo (Japan).

According to the new market research report "Automotive Fuel Tank Market by Capacity (70L), Material (Aluminum, Plastic, Steel), CNG Tank Type (1, 2, 3 & 4), Propulsion (Hybrid, Hydrogen, ICE, NGV), 2-Wheeler (Motorcycle, Moped), SCR Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The Automotive Fuel Tank Market...

TheConversationAU

Australia's shortage of the diesel additive Adblue is serious, but there are ways to stop it going critical

Australia is going through another supply chain crisis. Stocks of AdBlue, an exhaust fluid used in newer diesel cars and trucks to reduce pollution, is getting dangerously low. The culprit is a shortage of synthesised urea, an ingredient which local AdBlue makers import mostly from Russia and China. It has uses from plywood to cosmetics and fertilisers. High demand, particularly from farmers, has led to a global supply shortage. In July, Chinese urea makers began restricting exports in response to fluctuations in the local market. International prices soared 50% between September and October, but that was not enough to stabilise supply...
#Fuel Efficiency#Fuel Economy#Fuel Tank
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
