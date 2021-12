For 20 years, Greg Jackson has exported hay and grass grown in California’s Imperial Valley to places like China, where an increasing number of dairy farms rely on American alfalfa and other forage crops that are in short supply locally. As the executive vice president for sales at Border Valley Trading in Brawley, Calif., Jackson has arranged for shipping containers to ferry hay from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach across the Pacific Ocean.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO