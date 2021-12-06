ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Allentown Drug Bust Nets $567K Worth Of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Meth, Firearms: AG

By Nicole Acosta
 6 days ago
An Allentown man was arrested Thursday after a search of his home and a separate location turned up $567,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, and two firearms, authorities said.

Harold Bauza has been charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, dealing in unlawful proceeds and prohibited possession of a gun, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.

Bauza was on state parole at the time of his arrest for prior felony drug and weapons convictions, making him ineligible to purchase firearms.

As a part of an ongoing drug investigation in Lehigh County, agents from the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations executed a search warrant on Bauza’s home where they recovered 372 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 2,041 grams of marijuana, $4,450 cash, a kilo press for bulk packaging, and a .380 Ruger handgun, the AG's office said.

The investigation also led agents to another location in Allentown where, during the search, investigators recovered over 55,000 doses of fentanyl, 156 grams crystal methamphetamine, 183 grams cocaine, 2 grams crack cocaine, 1,213 grams marijuana, an AK-47 assault rifle, ballistic body armor, and various items used to package and redistribute controlled substances, authorities said.

All of the drugs are valued at more than $567,000, the AG's office said.

“14 Pennsylvanians die from opioids every day, and we will not sit idly by when dealers peddle poisons and try to profit from devastating our communities,” AG Shapiro said.

“With two guns recovered from these searches, including an automatic assault rifle, this is a firm reminder that drug trafficking is a violent enterprise. My office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to hold those accountable who profit from drug trafficking.”

The Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations was assisted in this investigation by the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and the Allentown City Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 10

JBJR
6d ago

please allow all of the families who lost loved ones to Over doses to impose the sentence on this Monster.oh dear Jesus do I have a few good ideas !!!!!!!

Reply
7
Fred Torres
6d ago

Exceptionally done 👍 ! We need more busts and arrests like this on a daily basis 👌👌👌👌👌

Reply
4
 

Comments / 0

