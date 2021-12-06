ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Popular Southern Minnesota Candy Shop Now Open During Remodel

By Paul Shea
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No trip to downtown Owatonna is complete without a stop at Costas Candies, and until this past weekend, people have been incomplete as Costas was and still is in the midst of a remodel. The good news is you can stop into the nearly completed Costas during the week and weekend...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

#Remodel#Yelp#Candies
