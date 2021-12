"Once I'm in there on Monday, I'm there. The door to the studio shuts and we get going." Mark Curdo is excited to talk all things Markathon, the annual, one-of-a-kind fundraiser that airs on CYY every December and that raises awareness and brings in thousands of dollars for The Center For Grieving Children. In 2008, he locked himself in the CYY studios for four days, and then every year since, he's lived there for five days.

