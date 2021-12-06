ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Indonesia volcano erupts: At least 15 dead, dozens missing

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescue crews in Indonesia are still searching for survivors two...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
watchers.news

Sudden phreatic eruption at Pinatubo volcano, Philippines

A sudden phreatic eruption took place at Pinatubo volcano, Philippines between 04:09 and 04:13 UTC (12:09 - 12:13 PHT) on November 30, 2021. The Tokyo VAAC reported a possible eruption at the volcano with ash observed rising up to 13.4 km (44 000 feet) above sea level at 05:30 UTC.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

At least 1 dead as swollen rivers flood streets in Spain

Swollen rivers burst their banks in north and northeastern Spain with the flooding blamed Sunday for the death of at least one person.Emergency services said they retrieved the body of a 61-year-old man from inside the cab of his submerged van in a river in the Navarra region. The man was reported missing on Friday and his vehicle was spotted the following day, but the fast-flowing river made a rescue operation impossible, officials said.The combination of a heavy, dayslong storm and thawing snow brought a surge in the River Ebro and its tributaries, Spanish meteorological services said. The...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Spanish island volcano eruption hits local record of 85 days

A volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands shows no sign of ending after 85 days, becoming the island of La Palma’s longest eruption on record Sunday.The eruption has surged and ebbed since it first began spewing lava on Sept. 19. It has since destroyed almost 3,000 local buildings and forced several thousand people to abandon their homes. On Sunday, after several days of low-level activity, the Cumbre Vieja volcano suddenly sprang to life again, producing loud explosions and blowing a vast cloud of ash high into the sky.Scientists say volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Spanish experts had initially said the...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

At least four dead after gas explosion in Sicily

At least four people died when several buildings collapsed in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa following a gas explosion late on Saturday, Italy’s Civil Protection said. Two people were found alive under the rubble of the collapsed buildings, the Sicilian arm of the body that deals with disasters and catastrophes on its Tweeter account on Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano
ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE
TODAY.com

Travel warnings issued amid Cancun crime spree

Mexico is beefing up security following a string of violent attacks, including people on jet skis reportedly opening fire near popular resorts. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 9, 2021.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Rescuers pull bodies from rubble after explosion in Sicily kills 7

RAVANUSA, Italy, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Rescuers were pulling out bodies on Monday from the rubble of houses destroyed by a suspected gas explosion on Saturday in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa, with the national fire service confirming at least seven people had died in the incident. Sniffer dogs found...
ACCIDENTS
airlive.net

ALERT Flight attendants discovered a passenger in the plane lavatory after he killed himself

A passenger onboard a returning flight from Egypt to Russia is believed to have died by suicide inside the plane’s lavatory, media reported Tuesday. Flight attendants discovered the unconscious man inside the airplane toilet shortly after the S7 Airlines flight’s takeoff from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to the southwest Russian city of Samara, the regional bureau of the state-run Rossia broadcaster reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Explosions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon cause casualties

Arms stored for the Palestinian Hamas group exploded in a refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Friday night, killing and wounding a number of people, the state-run National News Agency reported. A Lebanese security official said authorities have no exact numbers of the casualties yet but that there could be as many as 12 dead in the Burj Shamali camp in the port city of Tyre. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Earlier Friday, camp residents said explosions shook the camp, adding that the nature of the blasts was not immediately clear. Ambulances rushed to...
MIDDLE EAST
eturbonews.com

Gunmen with a Mission to Kill Arrived on Jet Skies at Popular Cancun Tourist Beach

Cancun is not really known as a place where beachgoers have to worry about getting shot. Cancun is recognized throughout the world for its spectacular white sand beaches and its fascinating sea in turquoise blue tones. With unique natural places, Mayan culture, water activities and adventure. International cuisine, spectacular golf courses, sophisticated spa facilities, exclusive shopping centers, typical handicraft markets as well as shows, bars and nightclubs that give fame to its incomparable nightlife.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea off Sweden’s south coast

Two cargo ships have collided in the Baltic Sea off Sweden’s south coast, Reuters reported quoting Swedish public broadcaster SVT.The collision occurred between Danish island Bornholm and the southern Swedish city of Ystad, SVT reported on Monday, citing the Swedish Maritime Administration.While one ship was registered in Denmark, and the other was British, according to Reuters news agency.It also added that the Danish ship is believed to be floating upside down. It had two people on board and their status was not known, the centre said.“We do not know exactly how it happened,” Jonas Franzen, communications manager at the Swedish...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy