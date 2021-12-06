ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy Center Honors spotlight Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, more

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday night the Kennedy Center Honors held an in-person gala...

www.today.com

wiltonbulletin.com

Bette Midler: The people's diva

NEW YORK - Growing up in Hawaii, Bette Midler had no idea what she looked like. "None," she says. It's a stunning admission from someone so magnetically present, who has devoted so much talent and energy over the years to pushing outsize versions of herself to center stage. This is the Divine Miss M talking, after all! The erstwhile darling of the Continental Baths, the bawdy headliner of "The Clams on the Half Shell Revue," the woman behind Dolores De Lago, the toast of Chicago!
WJLA

Britt on the Red Carpet: Kennedy Center Honors 2021

Join the celebration of the 44th Kennedy Center Honorees operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz, Motown founder, songwriter, producer, and director Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler, and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. Watch exclusive tribute performances and interviews, and see video of over 40 years of Honors history.
Washington Post

Kennedy Center Honors: A toast to tradition

With a stellar slate of honorees watching alongside President Biden, the Kennedy Center Honors sparkled back to full festive life on Sunday — after years of disruptions in tradition caused by both a pandemic and politics. A nearly four-hour performance in the Opera House toasted the high points of the...
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Lorne Michaels
E! News

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost and More Dazzle at Star-Studded Kennedy Center Honors

Watch: Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy. The stars were aligned in Washington, D.C. The red carpet was rolled out for the annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 5, drawing an array of well-known guests in celebration of this year's awardees. Among them were was new mom Scarlett Johansson, who shined in a Dolce & Gabbana sequin halter dress, alongside husband and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. Fellow SNL cast members and alum were also in attendance, among them the new man in Kim Kardashian's life, Pete Davidson, as well as Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Kate McKinnon.
Showbiz411

More Kennedy Center: Adele Narrates Film Clip, Goldie Hawn Toasts Bette Midler, Tina Fey MIA for Lorne Michaels, Paul Simon Performs

Kennedy Center Honors going on right now in DC. Live. The show will air in a couple of weeks on CBS when no one is watching too carefully. The biggest surprise of the tribute to Lorne Michaels, producer of “SNL,” is no appearance by Tina Fey. Everyone else is there connected to Lorne. He produced Tina’s “30 Rock” after her successful fun on “SNL.” That’s a headscratcher.
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals The One Celeb She Would ‘Cry’ Over Meeting: ‘I’m A Huge Fan’

Adele also chatted about what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey during a makeup video with YouTube star NikkieTutorials!. Adele is one of the world’s biggest celebrities — but there’s one fellow star she would “cry” over meeting: Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a., The Rock! “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” she confessed to NikkieTutorials host Nikkie De Jager in a new YouTube video posted on Dec. 2.
940wfaw.com

Remembering The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson

Saturday (December 4th) marks what would've been the 77th birthday of Beach Boys co-founder and drummer Dennis Wilson. For most of his life, Dennis was overshadowed by his older brother Brian, who wrote most of the group's hits, and by his younger brother Carl, who sang lead on songs such as “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations.” As a youngster, Dennis was considered the least musical of the Wilson brothers, but it was his idea for Brian and cousin Mike Love to first write about surfing which resulted in their 1961 debut single “Surfin'.” It was the Wilson's mother Audree who urged the group to include Dennis, who was then forced to play drums because, according to legend, he couldn't play anything else.
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CLASSIX 107.9

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott and most recently Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, it now appears the masses want to see two more R&B divas go hit for hit: pop queens Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.
Wellsville Daily Reporter

The Top 10 greatest, most heart-warming Christmas songs of all time: Listen

Nothing pulls at the heartstrings like a Christmas song. The best, and most heart-warming, Christmas songs have been recorded and released around the time of conflict in the 20th century. Specifically, World War II and the Vietnam War. The holiday season is the call of home, the call of family...
