This dog thinks a snow shovel is a stick to play with

In equally heartwarming and bittersweet news, an old dog in Utah spent the last day of her life doing her favorite thing: playing in the snow. Despite the less than ideal weather conditions, officials from the Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Department did everything in their control to ensure Maggie, a sweet pup, could enjoy her last day on Earth. Her experience was documented on Twitter, where social media users expressed their heartfelt condolences and joy with Maggie's parents. Since the post was first uploaded by the wildly popular account, We Rate Dogs, it has gained over 86,100 likes. It has also been shared over 10,000 times.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO