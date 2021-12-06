ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

This dog thinks a snow shovel is a stick to play with

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British pet owner went out to shovel...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Dog spends last day frolicking in the snow, thanks to kind park rangers: 'Rest well, snow queen'

In equally heartwarming and bittersweet news, an old dog in Utah spent the last day of her life doing her favorite thing: playing in the snow. Despite the less than ideal weather conditions, officials from the Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Department did everything in their control to ensure Maggie, a sweet pup, could enjoy her last day on Earth. Her experience was documented on Twitter, where social media users expressed their heartfelt condolences and joy with Maggie's parents. Since the post was first uploaded by the wildly popular account, We Rate Dogs, it has gained over 86,100 likes. It has also been shared over 10,000 times.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KRON4

Best dog shoes for snow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just like humans, dogs venturing out into wintry weather need proper protection from the elements, especially when it comes to their paws. Snow, ice and salt, in addition to the cold temperatures and dry air, can all cause damage to a sensitive and vital part of their body.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Rutland Herald

Think about your pets this winter

T his seems a little bit early for a winter article, but alas...it just keeps wintering! For me this year the transition wasn’t smooth, and I recently realized that I haven’t really walked my dogs for close to a week. One of them cares, one of them is happy to sit next to the woodstove and only go outside to poop.
PETS
warm1069.com

NW Canine Coalition – 3 Dogs Available

Bo is a happy, handsome, fun, and cuddly pup. He LOVES to play. Tug? Yep. Fetch? You bet. He also loves to give kisses and is an expert cuddler. If Bo had a list of his favorite things to do, we are not sure which of these would be at the top of the list so his new family should be ready for tug, fetch, snuggles AND kisses.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Snow Shovel#British
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pet of the week: Ginger the 10-month-old kitten

Our pet of the week is Ginger, a 10-month-old male kitten with a white and orange tabby. He loves to talk, cuddle and sleep with his humans, and he may even bring some of his favorite toys to bed. Another cat is needed for him to highlight some of his...
PETS
chinookobserver.com

Animal Shelter Report: Teddy bear chow chow Ginny is Pet of the week

Five-year-old chow chow Ginny came to us from a rescue based in Taiwan in January of this year. She was adopted in April, but was returned to us through no fault of her own. Her owner’s job was transferred overseas and he had to relocate. Chow chows are originally from...
PETS
KELOLAND TV

Before you shovel the snow, these therapy instructors have advice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here comes more than enough snow, according to KELOLAND Weather. The best time to prepare would have been several months ago, said Kory Zimney, an associated professor in the physical therapy department at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. “One of the biggest...
VERMILLION, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
DoYouRemember?

Brooke Shields Takes The Plunge Into Cold Pool In Sizzling Red Swimsuit

Brooke Shields recently got into a super cold swimming pool as part of a Thanksgiving tradition sporting a stunning red swimsuit. “New Thanksgiving tradition,” she simply captions the video as she’s seen timidly getting into the cold pool. She eventually makes it fully into the pool for just a moment before immediately getting out. Don’t blame her!
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
TODAY.com

See the heartbreaking end-of-life pet photos this woman shoots for free

For photographer Julia Earhart, end-of-life pet sessions are an opportunity to honor the joy that dogs bring into their owners’ lives. “The shoots can be emotional and difficult, absolutely,” Earhart, 24, told TODAY Pets. “But when you look at the pictures, you can see that happiness is possible even when there isn’t much time left.”
DEARBORN, MI
People

Dog Left Chained Outside After Her Owner Died Undergoes Stunning Transformation at New Home

Pancake is a whole new pup after getting a few moments of tenderness after a lifetime of neglect. According to a new video from PETA, Pancake the dog spent most of her life chained up outside her home in Virginia. Fieldworkers from PETA would regularly visit the canine to give the dog affection. Pancake responded to these small acts of kindness by flattening herself to the ground in excitement — hence the pooch's name.
PETS
wogx.com

Playful dog returns package to delivery driver

This playful Labrador lived up to his "retriever" name after a FedEx driver dropped off a package at the front door -- by promptly picking it up and returning the item to back to the driver's truck. (Storyful/Megan Sand)
PETS
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy