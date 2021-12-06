ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Prince William talks about mental health and his life for Apple Fitness

Cover picture for the articleIn a special episode of the Time to Walk series from...

HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince William on Mental Health Struggles as an Air Ambulance Pilot: 'I Had to Take Myself Away' to Cope

Prince William is showing his solidarity with first responders who face mental health struggles because of the haunting situations they confront in their work. The Duke of Cambridge, who worked as an air ambulance helicopter pilot after serving as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot, recalled his own challenges in a short film he has made with two emergency workers.
MENTAL HEALTH
Literary Hub

Mirion Malle: “Let’s Talk About Mental Health Without Pointing Blame”

Mirion Malle (This Is How I Disappear) and Sophie Yanow (The Contradictions) spoke to one another as part of D+Q Live, a fall event series by the graphic novel publisher Drawn & Quarterly. The occasion was Malle’s second English-language release and first work of fiction, This Is How I Disappear, of which Yanow has written:
MENTAL HEALTH
Person
Prince William
The Independent

Prince William to appear on Apple’s Time to Walk broadcast

The Duke of Cambridge has joined forces with Apple to take part in the company’s Time to Walk broadcast.The venture marks an unusual step for the royal, who rarely speaks outside of official engagements, and sees him discuss three songs that are meaningful to him, in line with the format of the show.Prince William also talks about how important it is to keep mentally fit, as well as physically, and shares a story about how he was unexpectedly taken out of his comfort zone.Time To Walk is part of Apple Fitness+, the subscription service built around the Apple Watch and...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

We Need To Talk About Mental Health Problems During Pregnancy

Rosey Adams was at the start of her third trimester when her midwife encouraged her to go and see her GP. That same day, she was put on medication for depression. “For a while, I was just in denial about it. I was scared to speak to my GP or my midwife, because I wasn’t sure of what would happen if I wasn't very well,” says the 29-year-old mother of three from Scotland, talking about her last pregnancy, eight years ago.
MENTAL HEALTH
nowdecatur.com

Prince William Talks Diana, Bon Jovi, Trauma

Prince William doesn’t frequently wear his heart on his sleeve, but he spoke out recently with Apple‘s Time To Walk, recalling his mother, the late Princess Diana, his family’s love of music and the trauma he went through as a pilot. He says his mom would crank on Tina Turner‘s...
WORLD
#Nbc#British Royal Family#Time#Apple Fitness
TODAY.com

Prince William to be next host of Apple Fitness+ ‘Time to Walk’ audio series

Apple announced Prince William will be the next host of their “Time to Walk” audio series for Apple Fitness+. The Duke of Cambridge is expected to talk about the importance of keeping mentally fit and reflects on the experiences that led him to prioritize his own mental health. The new episode will be released to subscribers on Monday.Dec. 3, 2021.
FITNESS
The Independent

Prince William on Apple Fitness+ Time To Walk review: ‘It feels like taking a walk with a best mate’

On Monday morning, Apple Fitness+ subscribers in more than 20 countries, including the UK, will see the latest Time To Walk episode automatically download to their Apple Watch, featuring Prince William, talking, as he walks around what he calls the “Great British countryside”; in this case in Norfolk. Here’s why it’s worth a listen – and how to hear it if you’re not an Apple Fitness+ subscriber.What is Time To Walk?Time To Walk is the name for a workout designed to get people to be more active, and works with an Apple Watch and a pair of Bluetooth headphones. As...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Prince William shares sweet memory of his Tina Turner sing-a-longs with Princess Diana

Prince William is sharing a deeply personal memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, with the world. The Duke of Cambridge recalled the childhood memory in an episode of “Time to Walk” by Apple Fitness+ set to premiere on Monday, Dec. 6. Thinking back on how his mom helped both him and his brother, Prince Harry, William opened up about what she did to cope with anxieties surrounding returning to school.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband’s Health Deteriorating? Princes William, Harry’s Feud, Queen Elizabeth’s Health Stresses Future King

Prince Charles' health is, allegedly, deteriorating because of the stress that he's dealing with. Prince Charles’ health has been at the center of public scrutiny especially since he was recently photographed with swollen hands and feet. At one point, his “chronic condition” was dubbed as embarrassing by one publication. While...
WORLD
TODAY.com

Prince William on morning dance parties and the one song his kids agree on

Prince William’s children start their day with a dance party — and some sibling rivalry. “Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played,” the Duke of Cambridge revealed in an episode of “Time to Walk” by Apple Fitness. “And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for music.”
THEATER & DANCE
Cosmopolitan

Prince William’s favourite song is a rather unexpected choice

During a new podcast episode in which he walks around the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, Prince William opened up about his rather unexpected taste in music – and revealed that he likes to blast away the cobwebs on a Monday morning with some fairly heavy-going rock… in the form of AC/DC! Well, they are a staple favourite amongst dads?
MUSIC
insideedition.com

Prince William Shares His Family's Music-Filled Morning Routine

Prince William shares the importance of music in the morning routine of his little ones with Apple for their series premiere of Time to Walk, dropping Dec. 6. The Prince discusses how both physical and mental health are important to him and his family. Wife and future Queen Kate Middleton also strives to prioritize health and normalcy.
MUSIC

