Spider-Man portrayer Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in biopic

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Tom Holland, star of a series of...

The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
TODAY.com

Should women date shorter guys, like Zendaya dates Tom Holland?

Hot Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have been catching eyes on the red carpet due to their height difference: He’s 5-foot-8 and she’s 5-foot-10. On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Michelle Buteau talk about women dating men shorter than themselves. Buteau jokes: “Short men can’t reach everything, but they can reach what they’re supposed to!”Dec. 6, 2021.
Variety

Selena Gomez Talks ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2, Her First Grammy Nomination and New Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” I’ve got good news for Selena Gomez fans. It sounds like we’ll be hearing some new music from the superstar any day. “It’s not going to be that long from now,” Gomez tells me. “It’s not going to be as long as people think.” Then she laughs: “And that’s all I’m going to say about that.” What a year in music it’s been for Gomez. She received her first Grammy nomination — for best Latin pop album — for “Revelación,” her debut Spanish-language EP. “I cried. I cried so much because it’s something that not only...
Tom Holland
Fred Astaire
San Angelo LIVE!

Sony Drops Teaser Trailer for "Spider-Man:Across the Spider-Verse Part 1"

CULVER CITY, CA- Sony recently dropped a teaser trailer to the sequel to the 2018 hit animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”. The sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1” picks up where “Into the Spider-Verse” ended. This film looks like it will take Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) across different dimensions as we see Spider-Man 2099 swing in and start a fight with Morales. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, who has worked on films with Warner Brothers, Kemp Powers, who co-directed the Jamie Foxx vehicle “Soul”, and Justin K. Thompson.…
Variety

Javier Bardem Says ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Halle Bailey’s Voice ‘Is Out of This World’

Javier Bardem couldn’t help but rave about his “Little Mermaid” co-star Halle Bailey at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film, “Being the Ricardos,” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6. “Her voice is out of this world,” the Oscar-winner told Variety. “She was warming up the voice near me and I was like, ‘What was that?’ It would take me a lifetime to be able to [hit] that note. It’s amazing.” Bailey will star as Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy will play her evil aunt Ursula in director Rob...
TMZ.com

Nicole Kidman Wows Critic-Heavy Audience as Lucille Ball in New Movie

Nicole Kidman has a lot of doubters over her turn as Lucille Ball in a new movie about the iconic actress -- but those folks will be silenced ... so say critics, who were blown away. Aaron Sorkin's new flick, "Being the Ricardos," got its first screening in L.A. this...
Variety

Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Christopher Nolan’s Epic ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan is adding more star power to his World War II drama “Oppenheimer.” Oscar winner Rami Malek, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and “Uncut Gems” director Benny Safdie have joined an ensemble that already includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. The film, with its oh-so-commercial-sounding story about the development of the atomic bomb, is an artistic and financial risk for Nolan and Universal Studios. It carries a $100 million budget, and adult dramas have not fared too well at the box office of late, even those with major stars such as Will Smith’s “King Richard” or Damon’s...
Deadline

How Kristen Stewart & Pablo Larraín Brought ‘Spencer’ To Life: “It Felt Like Taking Drugs”

After a charged premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Pablo Larraín’s Spencer has become one of this season’s hottest contenders. A haunting study of one particular Christmas at Sandringham for Diana, Princess of Wales, as her marriage falters and the Royal fairytale turns grim, Spencer features a landmark performance by Kristen Stewart that has catapulted her to the top of the Best Actress race. Joe Utichi meets Larraín and Stewart to dig deep into the production. What was the jumping-off point for Pablo Larraín and Kristen Stewart for the film that would become Spencer? The pair share a look and laugh. “It’s...
Deadline

Thandiwe Newton Joins Channing Tatum In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is the newest cast member in the Magic Mike universe as the Westworld star is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, returns to direct this pic with Reid Carolyn writing the script. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan. The first two films combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. Plot details for this pic are unknown at this time. Newton has earned three Emmy nominations for her work on Westworld, HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi series that is heading to its fourth season. She is coming off of starring in Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, and recently wrapped production on the Amazon Studios pic All the Old Knives with Chris Pine.
illinoisnewsnow.com

Jennifer Lawrence re-teaming with her ‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay for Theranos scandal film ‘Bad Blood’

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence‘s latest film, Don’t Look Up, has yet to debut, but she’s re-teaming with its director, Adam McKay for a new project. Variety reports Lawrence and McKay will tackle the Theranos scandal, with Lawrence producing and playing the company’s disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Holmes took Silicon Valley and Wall Street by storm with the invention of a revolutionary blood scanner, only to be exposed as a fraud when it was discovered she knew the machines never worked.
HOLAUSA

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are official and Kim Kardashian likes it

News broke last week that there is a new New Year’s Eve party-ready for primetime and the special has some “BDE:” Big Debut Energy. NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st and her co-host is Pete Davidson. On Thursday Miley Cyrus shared the first promo image with her co-host with a clever caption, “BIG DEBUT ENERGY 🍾,” she quipped. “Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!” Cyrus is holding on to Davidson pretty close in the pic but his girlfriend Kim Kardashian didn’t seem too jealous as she double-tapped the pic in support.
TODAY.com

Harry Potter stars will reunite for HBO Max special

Marking the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter film franchise, HBO Max is reuniting stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint for “Return to Hogwarts,” a special out New Year’s Day. TODAY shares an advance look.Dec. 6, 2021.
Indiewire

‘Oppenheimer’: 14 Details to Know About Christopher Nolan’s Atom Bomb Movie

Christopher Nolan is set to return to movie theaters in 2023 with the release of “Oppenheimer,” based on the life of theoretical physicist and “the father of the Atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer. Nolan has never made a biographical drama before, but don’t expect the Oscar-nominated director to take the traditional biopic route. As with all of Nolan’s films, expect the unexpected when it comes to “Oppenheimer.” An abundance of details about the project is scarce at the moment, but reports suggest Nolan will be scaling things back significantly after the $200 million-plus spectacle of “Tenet.” What does a $100 million Nolan biopic look like? We’re going to find out.
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth hilariously shades younger brother Liam in ‘hilarious’ Instagram post

Fans were left in hysterics after Chris Hemsworth poked fun at his younger brother Liam Hemsworth on Instagram.The Thor star shared a series of photos of himself and his brother with his 51.7 million followers earlier this week.In the photos, Hemsworth, 38,  and Liam, 31, bear a striking resemblance to one another. They are both bearded, dressed in white t-shirts and clasping hands.The actor accompanied his post with the caption: “Always great interacting with my fans.”“Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self,” he added. “Not in looks, but just a real go getter attitude. “He...
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES

