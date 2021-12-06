ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weather

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA growing number of ski resorts, especially out West, are...

www.today.com

kptv.com

Mount Hood ski resorts fill up with snow lovers on opening day

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) – After weeks of waiting, ski resorts at Mount Hood opened Sunday for the winter. Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline Lodge saw feet of snow dump on their slopes over the weekend. Both reported three feet of snow at their base, allowing them to open up for the season.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warmer Temps Before A Sharp Drop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies and warmer temps as we begin an impressive December warmup. After a mild Saturday in the pre-dawn hours, we spent much of the day in the 30s with windy conditions. Our winds at ORD hit 49 mph with gusts to 59 mph. Today, winds will be 15-20 from the SW with gusts to 35. Sunny and upper 40s today, to the mid-50s on Tuesday and mid-60s Wednesday, then a sharp drop. Dec 12 Norm- 37 Sat- 58 (pre-dawn) Today- 48 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today- Sunny with a high of 48. Tonight- Clear, 34. Monday- Sunny and 51.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cold Front Brings Slightly Cooler Air Along With A Gusty Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — A cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the country last week will continue to move south through the Florida Peninsula this weekend and early this week. The front itself will weaken as it moves south but as high pressure builds in behind it, a gusty breeze will develop here in South Florida. Sunday will again see temperatures in the middle 80s before a slightly cooler air moves inland with the ocean breeze. Warm sunshine will make way for a comfortable evening as temperatures drop into the upper 70s. Aside from a stray shower mainly in the Keys, another dry day is expected here along the east coast. Monday the breeze increases which will likely lead to an elevated rip current risk and boating hazards. The stronger ocean breeze will drop high temperatures a few degrees but keep it mild overnight. Increased moisture will lead to more numerous showers passing through the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Warmer Temperatures Coming, Along With Sunny Skies

After a stormy and windy stretch of weather, things are set to calm down and warm up in the Chicago area in the coming days, and it will start with a sunny and breezy Sunday. According to current forecast models, the area can expect to see plenty of sunshine Sunday, but there will be some gusty winds that will accompany the clear skies. Gusts of up to 30 miles per hour will be possible, putting a bit of a chill into the air even as temperatures warm up.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

Avalanche Watch Issued For Lake Tahoe; Massive Snowslide Kills One, Traps Five In Washington State

TRUCKEE (CBS SF/AP) — With snowfall totals of 80-100 inches predicted over the next three days for Donner Summit, an avalanche watch was issued for the Lake Tahoe Sunday. The Sierra Avalanche Center issued the avalanche watch for Sunday evening into Wednesday for backcountry areas from Yuba Pass to Ebbetts Pass. “With this amount of snow, avalanches certainly become a concern for the mountain areas,” the National Weather Service said. “The heaviest snow is expected Sunday night into Tuesday morning when snowfall rates could reach 2-3 inches per hour.” In issuing the watch, the Sierra Avalanche Center said: “New storm snow today could...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm Arrives Wednesday With Wind And Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s...
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

Powerful Storm To Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow, Strong Wind To SoCal By Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful storm is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow and strong wind to Southern California. Clouds will thicken by Monday with some spots of light rain. But the most active part of the storm will arrive by Monday evening and into Tuesday. The main rain band will move near the Santa Barbara-Ventura County border by dawn. By early afternoon Tuesday, periods of heavy rain will move into Ventura and LA counties. The storm will continue to trek south into Orange County and the Inland Empire Tuesday afternoon into the evening. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms west of the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are anticipated to be between 1-3″ for the coast/valleys, 3-5″ across foothills/mountains and 0.25-1″ for the deserts. Snowfall is expected to start at 7,000-feet for much of the storm (a foot or more is possible). But once the cold front passes, snow levels will fall later Tuesday to as low as 3,500 feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA

