Fertility is focus of documentary being executive-produced by Sheinelle Jones

Bo Stehmeier has taken on sole responsibility for ZDF Enterprises-owned producer/distributor Off The Fence (OTF), as OTF Co-CEO Ellen Windemuth transitions to become full-time CEO of its environmental streamer WaterBear Network. Stehmeier returned to Netflix’s My Octopus Teacher producer OTF as Co-CEO at the start of this year having held various positions there between 2007 and 2016, and he will take full control as the company attempts to expand WaterBear, which was launched with the support of Prince Harry in December 2020. Stehmeier is the former President of Love Is Blind producer Red Arrow Studios International and he has also held roles...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO