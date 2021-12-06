ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fertility is focus of documentary being executive-produced by Sheinelle Jones

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY’s Sheinelle Jones is executive-producing her first documentary: “Stories...

www.today.com

Variety

Lana Cho Inks Overall Deal With 20th Television, Joins ‘American Born Chinese’ as Co-Executive Producer

Lana Cho, a writer and producer whose credits include “I Know What You Did Last Summer” for Amazon Prime Video and the upcoming “American Seoul” for Hulu, has signed a multi-year overall deal at 20th Television. Cho will create her own comedies and dramas for all platforms while supervising series from other writers. As her first project, she will co-executive produce “American Born Chinese” for Disney Plus. The series, an action-comedy based on Gene Luen Yang’s 2006 graphic novel of the same name, will be executive produced by director Destin Daniel Cretton and writers Kelvin Yu and Charles Yu. Additional executive...
Deadline

Off The Fence Restructure: Bo Stehmeier Becomes Sole CEO Of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ Producer As Ellen Windemuth Focuses on WaterBear

Bo Stehmeier has taken on sole responsibility for ZDF Enterprises-owned producer/distributor Off The Fence (OTF), as OTF Co-CEO Ellen Windemuth transitions to become full-time CEO of its environmental streamer WaterBear Network. Stehmeier returned to Netflix’s My Octopus Teacher producer OTF as Co-CEO at the start of this year having held various positions there between 2007 and 2016, and he will take full control as the company attempts to expand WaterBear, which was launched with the support of Prince Harry in December 2020. Stehmeier is the former President of Love Is Blind producer Red Arrow Studios International and he has also held roles...
Laredo Morning Times

Focus Features Names Stephanie Phillips as Executive Vice President of Publicity

Longtime Warner Bros. Pictures PR executive Stephanie Phillips is headed to Focus Features. Phillips has been named executive vice president of publicity at the Universal-owned speciality label. She will be based in Los Angeles and report to Focus vice chairman Jason Cassidy. Dani Weinstein, the veteran PR executive previously in the role, is exiting the company.
ClickOnDetroit.com

This Grammy Award-winning producer is chill about being a big deal

Today on Music Monday we did things a little differently. One of the hottest producers in the Midwest, who you probably never heard of, Grammy Award-winner Boogz Da Beast joined Tati Amare to share his musical journey. Boogz Da Beast has a list of people that he worked with in...
Magnolia State Live

Executive producer, Mississippi native excited about Sunday night debut of ‘Waltons’ Homecoming’

“The Waltons’ Homecoming,” a two-hour special airing 8PM EST/7PM CST Sunday on WUCW, Ch. 23, will be CW Network’s first original movie. Produced by Mississippi native and University of Mississippi alum Sam Haskell, the special sees the return of the Walton family. The original series, aired from 1971 to 1981, depicting the day to day life of a farming family living in rural Virginia during the Great Depression and World War II.
Post-Bulletin

Essentia to host webinar with 'Dopesick' author, executive producer

Beth Macy, a journalist who overcame addiction and now aims to help people with similar struggles, will give a 30-minute presentation about the United States' 20-year battle with opioids, according to a news release from Essentia Health. The webinar is 5:30-6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, and will be followed with a 15-minute question-and-answer session.
HEALTH
realitytitbit.com

How old is Porsha Williams' mother Diane and what's her net worth?

RHOA star Porsha Williams has officially launched her own Bravo show on Sunday nights, showing the highs and lows of her family vacation. The Real Housewives star has brought her mom and siblings, as well as the rest of her family, into her TV limelight for the weekly reality show.
CELEBRITIES
ABC 4

The new documentary about Jen Shah and Bradley Cooper talks about being attacked on the subway

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – The brand new Hulu documentary looks into the wire fraud and money laundering charges against Jen Shah. The documentary from Hulu has done a deep dive into Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jen Shah and her ongoing legal problems. The reality star, 48, and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested and charged in March with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing — through which they allegedly victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55 — and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox News

Brian Williams felt 'underappreciated' at MSNBC, talking to rival networks for TV comeback: report

MSNBC host Brian Williams announced this week that he will step away from his show by the end of the year, severing a 28-year relationship with NBC. After announcing his departure on Tuesday, MSNBC President Rashida Jones in an internal memo told staffers that Williams was departing the network in order to "spend time with his family." But a report published Wednesday by the New York Post suggests the 62-year-old anchor isn't ready to retire his on-camera role just yet, and has already begun informal discussions with rival networks.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Walker: Independence - Walker Prequel In Development at CW - Executive Produced by Jared Padalecki

Written by Fahey from a story by him and Fricke, Walker: Independence, currently in development, is set in the late 1800s. It follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.
TV SERIES

