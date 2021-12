Heading into the season, I never would’ve thought the Cleveland Cavaliers would be 14-12 at this juncture. The Cavaliers are currently there, though, and with the injuries they’ve endured, and absences because of illness/COVID-19 protocols, that’s all the more impressive. Of course, not having Collin Sexton for the remainder of the season still hurts, but the team has hung in there.

