Giants DB Logan Ryan takes shot at Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa after loss

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
For the second time in three weeks, the Miami Dolphins winning ways have upset players on the losing side.

Two weeks ago, it was New York Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers who was saying that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was throwing up prayers and insinuating that he was lucky to win 24-17.

Now, after a 20-9 defeat of the New York Giants, defensive back Logan Ryan took a shot at Miami’s quarterback for only throwing short passes.

“I don’t know if you guys saw my high school quarterback tape, but I’m going to put it out there, emergency,’’ Ryan said during his media availability. “A lot like Tua, a lefty. I can throw 2-yard passes to the left.”

In this particular game, Tagovailoa threw 25 of his 41 passes less than 10 yards in the air. He completed 84% of those throws. You’d think that a team that’s as familiar with the Dolphins as the Giants are would figure that out and stop him from completing those passes or at least stop them from converting for first downs.

It’s just more sour grapes from another losing player against the Dolphins. It’s becoming a habit.

#Jets#American Football#Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa#The New York Giants
