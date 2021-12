There are many reasons why a person could be spending the holiday season alone and there's nothing wrong with that. Some might be intentionally choosing to finally find a moment for peace and quiet and avoid the usual family drama. Others didn't choose their solitude but had no choice for various circumstances weighing on them. Whatever the reason, this supposed most wonderful time of the year isn't just joyful because of others. Those who have experienced spending the holidays alone have found ways to not be sad, and even prefer it. Here's how they do it.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO