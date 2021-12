Missing from the policy discussion was what the FOMC might do in the face of increased uncertainty. The first week in December, on the front end of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on December 14-15, has hit markets with a series of events that has resulted in a spike in volatility and generally negative news that has been difficult, if not impossible, for participants to digest. Set against the background of what was believed to be a sharp recovery in output and employment in this fourth quarter is the concerning inflation situation that presently exceeds the FOMC's 2% target by a factor of two.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO