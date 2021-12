Penn Community Bank is partnering with Rolling Harvest Food Rescue to combat food insecurity across the region. Thanks to a $20,000 donation from the bank, the New Hope-based nonprofit will be able to provide fresh produce from local farmers to area hunger-relief sites, like the one held recently in Bensalem. The “donation will enable us to provide thousands of our food-insecure neighbors with the locally-grown farm fresh food they need to improve their overall health and well-being,” said Cathy Snyder, founder and executive director of Rolling Harvest.

