Savannah, GA

Educator, Board of Regents chair and GBI director to speak at Georgia Southern’s Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCherie Dennis, Sachin Shailendra and Vic Reynolds will serve as speakers for Georgia Southern University’s Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 11, 13 and 14. Georgia Southern University will hold three commencement ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate students from each of the University’s 10 colleges. The commencement ceremony on Dec. 11...

news.georgiasouthern.edu

