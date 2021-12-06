ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold inches lower as dollar firms; U.S. inflation data eyed

By Ashitha Shivaprasad
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields firmed, although rising inflation and uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant limited losses, while investors focused on U.S. consumer prices data due later this week.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,778.09 an ounce by 01:42 p.m. ET (1842 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3% at 1,779.50.

The dollar strengthened, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rebounded.

Global stock markets staged a tentative rebound from last week's selloff driven by worries over the spread of Omicron.

"Gold is going to remain in a choppy trading environment as there is a push-pull in the market; one side, we have the market anticipating faster tapering and on the other, we have safe-haven demand at the idea of inflation running hot," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Consumer price data on Friday would provide more cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy strategy.

A milder CPI reading, though unexpected, could reduce some of the focus on interest rate increases in 2022, while additional weakness in stock markets into December could also drive some safe-haven demand into gold, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver fell 1.2% to $22.25 an ounce. Auto-catalyst metal platinum rose 0.4% to $935.73, while palladium was up 2% at $1,846.27.

"Auto demand is forecast to recover in 2022 as vehicle production improves modestly on two consecutive weak years," analysts at Heraeus precious metals wrote in a note.

"Palladium will benefit from higher loadings in China to meet stricter emissions standards, and platinum demand will be boosted by increasing use in heavy duty vehicles and some substitution of palladium in gasoline vehicles."

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman, Louise Heavens, Marguerita Choy, Shailesh Kuber and Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
investing.com

European Stock Futures Edge Lower; Nestle Reduces Stake in L'Oreal

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally lower Wednesday, taking a breather after a sharp rally driven by hopes that the Omicron Covid-19 variant is a dud. At 2 AM ET (0700 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% lower, CAC 40 futures in France...
STOCKS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Australian Dollar Benefits From Risk Appetite

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower Wednesday amid growing risk appetite over indications that the Omicron Covid variant has relatively mild symptoms, and thus won’t derail the global economic recovery. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold stalls as investors look for direction from Fed, inflation data

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, with a subdued dollar offsetting firmer U.S. Treasury yields, as investors squared positions in the run-up to U.S. consumer prices data this week. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,784.01 per ounce by 01:48 p.m. ET (1848 GMT), retreating...
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets All Weaker

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 1 3/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 9 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are all weaker overnight with losses being led by soybean oil, which follows through on the sharp selling Tuesday.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Inflation#U S Treasury#Omicron#High Ridge Futures#Saxo Bank#Heraeus#Palladium
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals

Taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail traders are betting that the Japanese Yen may weaken against the Australian Dollar but rise against the US Dollar. In other words, they are net-long AUD/JPY while simultaneously net-short USD/JPY. IGCS can at times be a contrarian indicator. If this makeup in positioning holds, will AUD/JPY continue falling as USD/JPY rises?
CURRENCIES
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Are Higher Following Rebound This Week

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Wednesday after the market made a comeback from last week's market rout. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4.8 basis points to 1.528%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 20.6 basis points to reach 1.901%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Shore News Network

World stocks in third day of gains as Omicron fears ease

LONDON (Reuters) – A rebound in market sentiment continued in early European trading on Wednesday, with world shares set for their biggest two-day jump since November last year as investors became less concerned about the Omicron variant. World shares plunged at the end of last month when the discovery...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Further near term gains in the docket

Stocks markets are giving mixed hints on sentiment heading into Wall Street’s opening. US Treasury yields recovered from an early dip, challenging weekly highs. EUR/USD is mildly bullish in the near term, needs to clear the 1.1310 resistance. The EUR/USD pair recaptured the 1.1300 level heading into the US...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Oil higher on Pfizer report, gold hovers

Crude prices got an early boost after another round of Pfizer vaccine data that allayed fears of lockdowns. Despite all the optimism over vaccine efficacy against Omicron, travel has taken a big hit across Europe and that might not improve until cases decline and governments no longer need to consider new restrictions. Switzerland saw a record high in cases, the UK reported 51,342 new infections and France registered a surge in COVID hospitalizations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Will U.S. Inflation Continue To Accelerate?

Yes, according to economists’ forecast for this Friday’s update on consumer prices. Econoday.com’s consensus forecast anticipates that the consumer price index (CPI) at the headline level will ramp up to a 6.8% year-over-year increase. If correct, consumer inflation will accelerate to the highest annual rate since the early 1980s. Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, is lower, which is encouraging because this profile of inflation is a more reliable measure of the trend. But here, too, the outlook for the upcoming November data points to a hotter trend. Core CPI is forecast to rise to 4.9% — the highest since the early 1990s.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains on the defensive below mid-113.00s, downside seems cushioned

A combination of factors prompted some selling around USD/JPY on Wednesday. Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned the JPY and exerted some pressure. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and contributed to the selling bias. Hawkish Fed expectations should help limit the USD fall and lend some support. The USD/JPY...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Shares of embattled developer China Evergrande rise 5% in early trade

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) rose more than 5% on Thursday as hopes of a managed debt restructuring calmed fears of a messy corporate collapse after the developer missed a debt payment deadline this week. read more. Evergrande's shares, which hit a record...
WORLD
invezz.com

Silver price outlook ahead of US inflation data

Silver price has remained within a rather tight range since the beginning of December. The focus is on the US inflation data and interest rate decisions from various central banks. According to Metals Focus, silver price may rise in early 2022 before weakening in the year's second half. Silver price...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: USD/CAD, Gold

USD/CAD is heading higher after falling for 2 straight sessions. The pair tumbled 1.5% at the start of the week on the back of a stronger CAD as oil prices rallied 8%. Oil is edging lower today, pulling the loonie lower. Attention now turns to the BoC. The BoC is...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Prepares for Chinese Inflation and Factory Gate Prices Data

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, China PPI and CPI, Oil, Technical Outlook - Talking Points. Australian Dollar gained versus US Dollar overnight as equity upside cools. China set to report consumer inflation and factory gate prices for November. AUD/USD testing resistance from September swing low as rebound continues. Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy