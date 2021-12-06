Gold inches lower as dollar firms; U.S. inflation data eyed

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields firmed, although rising inflation and uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant limited losses, while investors focused on U.S. consumer prices data due later this week.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,778.09 an ounce by 01:42 p.m. ET (1842 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3% at 1,779.50.

The dollar strengthened, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rebounded.

Global stock markets staged a tentative rebound from last week's selloff driven by worries over the spread of Omicron.

"Gold is going to remain in a choppy trading environment as there is a push-pull in the market; one side, we have the market anticipating faster tapering and on the other, we have safe-haven demand at the idea of inflation running hot," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Consumer price data on Friday would provide more cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy strategy.

A milder CPI reading, though unexpected, could reduce some of the focus on interest rate increases in 2022, while additional weakness in stock markets into December could also drive some safe-haven demand into gold, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver fell 1.2% to $22.25 an ounce. Auto-catalyst metal platinum rose 0.4% to $935.73, while palladium was up 2% at $1,846.27.

"Auto demand is forecast to recover in 2022 as vehicle production improves modestly on two consecutive weak years," analysts at Heraeus precious metals wrote in a note.

"Palladium will benefit from higher loadings in China to meet stricter emissions standards, and platinum demand will be boosted by increasing use in heavy duty vehicles and some substitution of palladium in gasoline vehicles."

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman, Louise Heavens, Marguerita Choy, Shailesh Kuber and Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.