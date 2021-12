One of the most exciting stretches in college football is upon us. For college football fans the stretch between the end of the season and National Signing Day, is filled with promise. Some football fans are lamenting the end of a rough season for their program, some are hoping a new staff will bring a new outlook and some are excited to see how their team builds off of the recent success. All of those fans are fed hope by the influx of new talent into the program between the NCAA Early Signing Period (December 15-17) and National Signing Day (February 2). Whether your team is looking to turn it around or it is looking to continue to build off of recent success, it all happens through recruiting.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO