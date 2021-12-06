C Stop Pizza In Utah Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey

When you are craving pizza, there are several places you can go around the Beehive State to get a tasty bite to eat. However, there is one pizza joint in Utah, located in the southern part of the state, that is certainly worth the journey. At C Stop Pizza in Panguitch, Utah, you’ll find pizza, pasta, and salad that will make your taste buds thank you for visiting.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Welcome to C Stop Pizza. This restaurant is located in the small town of Panguitch near Bryce Canyon National Park.

This small-town pizza joint has been a popular place to eat in Panguitch for more than 30 years. It first opened its doors in 1991 and has become a favorite pizza place in southern Utah ever since.

When you look at the menu, be prepared for some tough decisions. The menu is extensive and features many types of food. This is one restaurant in Utah that your entire family will love.

No matter what you order, all of the dough and sauces are made from scratch. This ensures exceptional flavor with every bite.

While you can always build your own pizza with a variety of toppings, try one of the favorite pizza options such as the Pork-Y-Pine, Bacon Cheeseburger, or the Mediterranean.

The chicken wings are a favorite entree for many guests at C Stop Pizza. These wings are baked, rather than deep-fried, and you’ll notice the difference and likely ask for more.

If you are craving a large bowl of tasty pasta, C Stop Pizza in Utah is where you need to go. Choose from spaghetti, cheese stuffed tortellini, or chicken parmesan.

The salads are also large and packed with fresh ingredients. For a more traditional salad, try the house salad or give your taste buds a treat and try the buffalo chicken salad with this restaurant’s homemade buffalo ranch dressing.

Of course, no visit to C Stop Pizza in Panguitch is complete without an order of their breadsticks.

