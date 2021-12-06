C Stop Pizza In Utah Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey
By Courtnie Erickson
Only In Utah
5 days ago
When you are craving pizza, there are several places you can go around the Beehive State to get a tasty bite to eat. However, there is one pizza joint in Utah, located in the southern part of the state, that is certainly worth the journey. At C Stop Pizza in Panguitch, Utah, you’ll find pizza, pasta, and salad that will make your taste buds thank you for visiting.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
To learn more about C Stop Pizza in Utah and to check out its menu, hours, and more, click here.
Have you eaten at C Stop Pizza in Panguitch? What was your experience like? What did you order? We’d love to hear all about your visit in the comments!
If you are looking for a terrific place to stay during your visit to Panguitch, check out this charming little log cabin campground.
