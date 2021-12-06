ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS taking 'extended period of rest,' will release new album in March

After BTS gave fans "Permission to Dance," they are hoping fans give them permission to rest.

On Sunday, the popular South Korean boy band announced they are planning to take an "extended period of rest," their first since 2019.

"BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists," the announcement, which was shared to Twitter in both Korean and English by Big Hit Music, began.

"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy," the post continued. "It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."

The "vacation" will commence after the completion of the since-concluded Permission to Dance On Stage tour in L.A. and the upcoming 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. However, fans won't have to wait too long to see the K-pop group in action again.

BTS devotees can look forward to news that the "Butter" singers are preparing for a concert and the release of a new album in March "that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'" for the septet.

The notice concluded by extended their "deepest gratitude" to fans and assuring that "they will return as their best, healthiest selves."

Formed in 2010 and debuting in 2013, BTS consists of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

