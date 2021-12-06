ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Healing Power of Even Virtual Human Connection

Cover picture for the articleAlmost two years into this new age of varying degrees of self quarantine, I am registering that my own social interactions through technology have been an important part of my life. I text with my son, 175 miles away, morning and night and often in between. I talk and...

utah.edu

Art and human connection throughout a pandemic

When Jody Andes moved back to Utah, she was tired of teaching and looking to volunteer her time instead. A friend invited her to go through training to become a docent volunteer for the Utah Museum of Fine Arts (UMFA). That was 12 years ago. Margaret Landesman studied art history...
Muhlenberg Weekly

Back in My Body: How Meditation Helped Me Heal and Take My Power Back

The first time that I had ever heard of meditation, I was 17 years old and sitting in my Tuesday afternoon therapy session when she recommended I enroll in a class to start to sort through my emotions and be more “present” with them. Originally, I scoffed at the idea, automatically characterizing it as some silly trend that would probably die off in a couple of months, a money-making tactic if anything, for so-called “wellness professionals” to profit off of. Plus, I wasn’t broken or in need of fixing, and I certainly was not going to buy into the bullshit of it all, so I likely rolled my eyes as I walked into my first meditation class.
Nature.com

Virtual reality: a powerful technology to provide novel insight into treatment mechanisms of addiction

Due to its high ecological validity, virtual reality (VR) technology has emerged as a powerful tool for mental health research. Despite the wide use of VR simulations in research on mental illnesses, the study of addictive processes through the use of VR environments is still at its dawn. In a systematic literature search, we identified 38 reports of research projects using highly immersive head-mounted displays, goggles, or CAVE technologies to provide insight into treatment mechanisms of addictive behaviors. So far, VR research has mainly addressed the roles of craving, psychophysiology, affective states, cognition, and brain activity in addiction. The computer-generated VR environments offer very realistic, dynamic, interactive, and complex real-life simulations requesting active participation. They create a high sense of immersion in users by combining stereoscopic three-dimensional visual, auditory, olfactory, and tactile perceptions, tracking systems responding to user movements, and social interactions. VR is an emerging tool to study how proximal multi-sensorial cues, contextual environmental cues, as well as their interaction (complex cues) modulate addictive behaviors. VR allows for experimental designs under highly standardized, strictly controlled, predictable, and repeatable conditions. Moreover, VR simulations can be personalized. They are currently refined for psychotherapeutic interventions. Embodiment, eye-tracking, and neurobiological factors represent novel future directions. The progress of VR applications has bred auspicious ways to advance the understanding of treatment mechanisms underlying addictions, which researchers have only recently begun to exploit. VR methods promise to yield significant achievements to the addiction field. These are necessary to develop more efficacious and efficient preventive and therapeutic strategies.
PopSugar

Considering Virtual Therapy? These 7 Apps Will Connect You With a Licensed Therapist

Virtual therapy has grown more and more popular in recent years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic made going to a physical office feel unsafe. Therapy apps like Talkspace and BetterHelp have made it possible to get counseling from the comfort of your own home, on your schedule, whether you communicate with your therapist through text-based messaging, phone, or video.
momtastic.com

Little Otter, a Mother-Daughter Created Mental Health Initiative

In North Carolina, a mother-daughter dream team has established a much-needed initiative that provides mental health services for children. This initiative has been adorably dubbed Little Otter and is run by Dr. Elen Egger and her daughter, Rebecca Egger. This little homegrown, from the heart, start-up is already sporting some...
TheConversationAU

Doctors are trained to be kind and empathetic – but a 'hidden curriculum' makes them forget on the job

Health-care professionals are often idealised, especially in recent times, as heroes. But meeting a physician can be an underwhelming experience. Patients and families can find themselves on the receiving end of curt communications or seemingly uncaring attitudes. This is understandably disappointing. A worried, scared patient looks to the doctor not just as the person who will take the lead of the situation, but as someone who can understand their feelings and emotions. The good news is doctors are trained to provide care and empathy. The bad news is the training doesn’t always make a difference in the long...
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Horse and Human: Three ways to create a better connection

Horse and Human: Three ways to create a better connection. Written by Andrea Wady – an international clinician specialising in horse behaviour and liberty. She is a teacher for the critically acclaimed HorseClass online community. The chances are you and your horse know each other well, but when you put...
Boston Globe

Sharing stories of inheritance, connection to land, migration, and healing in new bilingual theatrical experience

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Shey Rivera Ríos, formerly of arts incubator AS220, is an...
seaislenews.com

Frank Armijo on Maintaining the Human Connection in Remote Working Environments

Frank Armijo is a Vice President at Lockheed Martin where his career has been spent in program operations and business development. He has invested much of his career into fostering team-centered environments. So naturally, with the forced move to remote work for so many, Mr. Armijo and other executives became focused on what it takes to ensure synergy among distributed team members and how to anticipate and meet the needs of employees trying to adjust to these new work conditions.
nasrq.com

Circles of Healing: The Power of Gathering in Community

Had the intellectual achievements of human culture evolved during a revolution based on living systems in the natural world rather than one of rapid industrial growth and resource consumption, we might be experiencing interconnectedness instead of divisiveness during this time of social and ecological crisis. A nature-focused revolution embracing humans...
CBS DFW

DISD Partners With Local Tech Company To Help Spot Signs Of Depression In Students

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the nation’s youth, life is lived online.  So that’s exactly where Dallas ISD and a local tech company start up are going to help them spot signs of depression.  You guessed it:  there’s an app for that – or there soon will be. “There is no denying it, there is a youth mental health crisis,” says Jennifer Reed, a DISD Director of Clinical Services in the Mental Health Services area.  “Our students have experienced a highly traumatic event and it is our duty as mental health professionals as educators, as anyone who cares for youth, to answer...
CBS Miami

Increase in Vision Problems Among Children Due To Increased Screen Time

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hot holiday gifts for children often include technology, from phones to tablets to video game systems. Kids have spent much more time on screens during the pandemic and it’s leading to eye problems. All three of Ann Eng’s boys are having issues with their eyesight. “They are looking out of the corner of their eye, squinting, or when they go pick up something they have to get really close to either the screen or the phone, it’s always in their face,” she said. Her oldest, 8th grader Xaiden, went to the eye doctor for an issue that’s only gotten worse...
VentureBeat

The power of community: 3 ways Scopely keeps players engaged, entertained, and connected

With hundreds of thousands of mobile video games available to consumers at the tap of a button, keeping players engaged, entertained, and connected is a challenge that can keep gamemakers up at night. In fact, a recent study showed that almost 49% of users abandon an app just 24 hours after it’s initially installed. Meanwhile, player loyalty is one of the strongest indicators of a game’s success.
outsourcing-pharma.com

Trial tech can help strengthen human connections in research: Within3

According to a leader from the virtual engagement solutions company, gaps in trial communications can be improved with the intelligent use of technology. High-tech tools have long been a part of the clinical trial landscape. However, when the wrong tools are used (or not used properly), patient engagement might suffer.
The Independent

Storm Arwen power cut allowed family to ‘connect in a meaningful way’

A family left without electricity for more than a week have said the power cut has helped them to “connect in a meaningful way”.John Shahabeddin, from Catcleugh, Northumberland said his wife and young children became “more creative” with their time after they lost access to electricity and water on November 26, after being hit by Storm Arwen – which left around 240,000 homes without power.The family’s water supply returned on November 29 and the family were given an emergency generator for electricity on Sunday.“On the one hand it’s been frustrating and a little worrying – you can imagine how...
