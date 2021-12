Erdogan’s visit to Qatar to yield deals but no MbS meeting

UN special envoy Geir Pedersen called Sunday for a "step for step" approach in finding a political solution to Syria's conflict, following his tour of Europe, the US and Arab states. Several rounds of United Nations-brokered negotiations in Geneva since 2019 between the government and opposition aimed at forging a new constitution have so far failed. "I think there is a possibility now to start to explore what I call 'a step for step' approach, where you put on the table steps that is defined with precisions, that is verifiable, that hopefully can start to build some trust," he said after talks in Damascus with Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad. "My message is that there is another possibility to start to explore possible avenues, to start to move forward on this process," he told journalists.

POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO