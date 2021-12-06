ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

BP Top 10 Rangers prospect list out

By Adam J. Morris
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 3 days ago
Baseball Prospectus has their 2022 Texas Rangers top 10 prospect list out, and the guys at the top are who you would expect — Jack Leiter, followed by Josh Jung. Leiter is viewed as a...

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw and Texas Rangers Have Made Contact During Offseason

It seems almost criminal to discuss the possibility of Clayton Kershaw playing for any team besides the Dodgers, yet here we are. After multiple links to his home state Texas Rangers over the past few seasons, the rumors may finally have some merit to them. In an interview on MLB Network with former Dodgers anchor Alanna Rizzo, Rangers manager Chris Woodward addressed the possibility of signing the veteran lefty.
MLB
Dallas Sports Nation

Texas Rangers: A post lock-out look ahead

The expiration of the CBA between MLB and the MLBPA looms ahead which would bring with it a work stoppage and shutting down the sizzling Hot Stove. The deal ends at 11:59 on Wednesday, December 1st. Teams would also need to have the physical of signed players done before this time. Meaning for all intents and purposes, Tuesday will be the last day to sign players. Following the expiration, there would be a total work stoppage across the board. No negotiations, no deals, and no more of those fun rumors.
MLB
FanSided

Pablo Guerrero is exactly the impact type of prospect Texas Rangers need

The Texas Rangers‘ farm system has a unique identity: it’s loaded with tons of depth, but it lacks in the way of frontline talent. That’s not to discredit the importance of having quality depth in the minor league ranks, but it’s certainly an anomaly among the top systems in baseball, to which the Rangers have the 11th-best per MLB Pipeline.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees release slugging 1st baseman, who’s headed to Japan

The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports the “Yankees released 1B Chris Gittens, per their transaction page. My understanding is that Gittens intends to play in Japan.”. The 27-year-old Gittens made his MLB debut in 2021, playing in 16 games for the New York Yankees. Gittens struggled at the plate, going 4-for-36 with one home run and five RBI.
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Baseball Prospectus
ClutchPoints

The 1 Yankees player who never got a fair chance

The New York Yankees have found success in the 2010s, as well as in the 2020 and 2021 seasons thanks to a young core they developed, as well as underachieving players from other MLB teams that New York took a shot on. Not all of the players the Yankees have gambled on have panned out. However, there’s one MLB player who never got a fair chance from New York: Clint Frazier.
MLB
Yardbarker

Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers projected to sign veteran outfielder

We know the Detroit Tigers are interested in signing a shortstop and a couple of veteran starting pitchers but Al Avila has also said the team could have their eye on a veteran outfielder. In a piece recently published on CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson predicts where he believes the top 20...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Trevor Bauer fires off Kyle Rittenhouse tweet after acquittal

Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused of sexual assault, used the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal to take a shot at “the media.”. “I guess it’s important to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions, huh? Apparently not everything written in the media is true,” Bauer tweeted. Kyle Rittenhouse...
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Reportedly Considering Blockbuster Free Agency Move

Major League Baseball free agency officially kicked off last week with a series of massive moves. The Texas Rangers and New York Mets have gone all-in, handing out a plethora of major contracts to star players like Corey Seager and Max Scherzer. Despite a few huge moves, MLB free agency isn’t close to over just yet.
MLB
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

