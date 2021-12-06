BP Top 10 Rangers prospect list out

The expiration of the CBA between MLB and the MLBPA looms ahead which would bring with it a work stoppage and shutting down the sizzling Hot Stove. The deal ends at 11:59 on Wednesday, December 1st. Teams would also need to have the physical of signed players done before this time. Meaning for all intents and purposes, Tuesday will be the last day to sign players. Following the expiration, there would be a total work stoppage across the board. No negotiations, no deals, and no more of those fun rumors.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO