Industry News: James Gunn, Tiger King, Antony Sher and More!

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio PRPhotos.com
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMES GUNN’S PEACEMAKER SPINOFF BOWS TRAILER: The eagerly awaited Peacemaker, an HBO Max series written and directed by James Gunn, has released its trailer and key art. Peter Safran produces and John Cena stars in the title role, along with Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland and others. The eight-episode series...

ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Joins Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities has already amassed a number of talented performers, with the project recently gaining yet another with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, per Deadline. Given the nature of the anthology series, each episode will see a fresh batch of performers under the helm of different filmmakers, with it being unknown at this time which episode Grint will be starring in. He joins a cast featuring the likes of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, and Andrew Lincoln from filmmakers such as Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. Cabinet of Curiosities doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
BBC

Sir Antony Sher: Actor dies of cancer aged 72

Veteran actor Sir Antony Sher has died of cancer aged 72, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced. He was widely regarded as one of the country's finest contemporary classical actors, with a long association with the company. Its artistic director and Sir Antony's husband, Gregory Doran, had taken compassionate...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte Starring in Universal Comedy ‘Strays’ (Exclusive)

Universal’s comedy Strays has found its barks. Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte will voice-star in the movie, a live-action/CGI hybrid, adult-skewing comedy being directed by Josh Greenbaum. It’s the filmmaker’s follow-up to his feature breakout, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote the script, which follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Ferrell is the abandoned dog while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte is the nasty human owner. The movie shot in the fall and now heads into postproduction. The canine characters...
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Two-Time Olivier Award Winner Antony Sher Dies at 72

Stage and screen star Antony Sher has died at the age of 72. In September, his husband, collaborator and Royal Shakespeare Company Artistic Director Gregory Doran announced he would take a period of compassionate leave to care for Sher, who was diagnosed with cancer. "Our hearts go out to Greg...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Thandiwe Newton Joins Channing Tatum In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is the newest cast member in the Magic Mike universe as the Westworld star is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, returns to direct this pic with Reid Carolyn writing the script. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan. The first two films combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. Plot details for this pic are unknown at this time. Newton has earned three Emmy nominations for her work on Westworld, HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi series that is heading to its fourth season. She is coming off of starring in Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, and recently wrapped production on the Amazon Studios pic All the Old Knives with Chris Pine.
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Uninterested in the Joker

James Gunn won't be clowning around with the Joker. The Suicide Squad director benched Suicide Squad's Joker (Jared Leto) when recruiting a new squad of expendable supervillains under the thumb of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), including Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and the Joker's emancipated ex Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). In a new interview, the writer-director behind The Suicide Squad and the upcoming HBO Max spinoff Peacemaker reveals why he's uninterested in another adaptation of the Joker and more interested in super-zeroes like King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone) and Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian).
MOVIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Acclaimed Shakespearean actor Antony Sher dies at 72

LONDON (AP) — Antony Sher, one of the most acclaimed Shakespearean actors of his generation, has died aged 72, the Royal Shakespeare Company said Friday. Sher had been diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year. His husband, Royal Shakespeare Company Artistic Director Gregory Doran, took leave from his job to care for him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Antony Sher, chameleonlike star of the London stage, dies at 72

Antony Sher, a South African-born actor who brought empathy, intelligence and scorching intensity to his performances on the London stage, playing roles as varied as a torch singer, Holocaust survivor and psychopathic king, has died. He was 72. His death was announced Friday by the Royal Shakespeare Company, which said...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Dame Harriet Walter on Sir Antony Sher: ‘he was jokey, very private and very loyal’

It’s just devastating to lose Tony. It’s hard to believe such a bright light has gone out and that a friendship I took for granted has gone for good. I was interested in him from early on because we went on a similar trajectory from the fringe to the Royal Court to the RSC and National Theatre. He seemed always to be in a state of wonderment that he was anything to do with the British theatre establishment and he never lost that. It set him apart from the general theatre social milieu.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Teases More Spinoffs After PEACEMAKER

The Suicide Squad introduced the world to a (mostly) new take on DC Comics' mercenary group Task Force X, and John Cena's Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, emerged as one of the highlights for many fans. The character was gunned down by Bloodsport (Idris Elba) towards the end of the movie,...
MOVIES
Shropshire Star

Dame Judi Dench leads tributes to Sir Antony Sher following his death aged 72

The Royal Shakespeare Company announced the news of his death from cancer. Dame Judi Dench has described Sir Antony Sher as a “sublime” actor who performed with “incredible intensity” following his death at the age of 72. The Olivier Award-winning actor and director was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Elizabeth Olsen and Rege-Jean Page Top IMDb Annual Star Rankings

It was a good year for Elizabeth Olsen and Regé-Jean Page. The actors, buoyed by small-screen performances in WandaVision and Bridgerton respectively, rocketed to the top of annual star charts on IMDb. Olsen, whose multi-faceted work ranges from blockbusters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to low-budget indies, topped IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2021. Page followed at No. 2 on a list that also features Florence Pugh, Ana de Armas, Yvonne Strahovski, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexandra Daddario, Jodie Comer, Ben Barnes and Lily James. But that wasn’t Page’s only showing on the IMDb charts this year. He also came in at No. 1 on...
TV SHOWS
Effingham Radio

Indstry News: Dave Chappelle, Tom Holland, Colin Farrell + More!

DAVE CHAPPELLE TO HEADLINE NETFLIX COMEDY FESTIVAL: Dave Chappelle is set to team up with Netflix for their debut comedy festival, Netflix Is A Joke. The festival will take place in Los Angeles from April 29th to May 8th, 2022 and include the biggest names in comedy including Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Wanda Sykes, Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman, Chris Rock, and more. The festival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic however presale tickets go on sale Dec. 10th.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: SXSW Sets Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s A24 Pic As Opening Night Film

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the upcoming sci-fi adventure pic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—who are collectively known as Daniels—will open the 29th SXSW Film Festival on March 11, South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today. The film making its world premiere in Austin centers on an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes, also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis. Kwan and Scheinert produced with The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24, with Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick exec producing. “We are...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
Telegraph

Sir Antony Sher, actor hailed as one of the greatest stage performers of his time – obituary

Sir Antony Sher, the actor, writer and director, who has died from cancer aged 72, made a speciality of playing damaged, neurotic, but strangely charismatic characters. Sher “worked in the arts” in the broadest sense. As well as acting, he wrote several well-received novels, books of memoirs and a few plays. He was also an accomplished painter; as a child in South Africa, he was hailed as an artistic prodigy. His gifts in all these fields were those of a skilled caricaturist.
CELEBRITIES

