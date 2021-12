Maplewood, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was at least one fatality reported among the hundreds of weather-related traffic crashes that occurred in Minnesota on Friday. The State Patrol is also reporting that alcohol may have contributed to the death of a California man in a crash that occurred on a snow-covered section of Highway 61 on the east side of the Twin Cities late last night. 52-year-old Tou Moua of Fresno was a passenger in a car that was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup in Maplewood just before midnight.

