Movies

‘Encanto’ Tops Lackluster B.O.

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio PRPhotos.com
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend after Thanksgiving is generally a bust at the box office, and this...

www.effinghamradio.com

thesunontheweb.com

Bob at the Movies: ‘Encanto’

Disney has done it again. The studio synonymous with animated movie musicals has given us another classic to add to the collection in “Encanto.” It’s a good one, with diligent animation, imagination on display in nearly every frame, and songs by current Broadway king Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s such a well-polished movie that even though I know what I’m seeing is practically perfect, it’s hard not to dwell on a few minor imperfections.
MOVIES
Cartoon Brew

‘Encanto’ Scores Top Domestic Animation Launch Of 2021

We’re just about a month away from the end of the year and no animated film has yet to crack $100 million at the domestic box office. But if any film stands a chance, it’s Disney’s Encanto, which just delivered the best domestic animation opening of the year – in fact, the best since the beginning of the pandemic in spring 2020.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
Collider

'Encanto' Box Office Tops Fashion's Biggest Family With $11 Million on First Friday

Walt Disney Animation has conquered the box office once again, with their latest release, Encanto, projected to top the weekend box office in its debut weekend with a $43.3 million total over a five day period. The family-friendly musical, which premiered on November 24 and features original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, is set to top fashion’s biggest family who premiered the same day, besting House of Gucci’s projected $21.8 million over a five day weekend.
BEAUTY & FASHION
editorials24.com

When Will Encanto Be on Disney+?

At long last, Disney’s final theatrical release of 2021, Encanto, is out in theaters! The colorful animated movie, which was released last week, is about the Madrigal family who live in a small town called Encanto in the mountains of Colombia. They live in a magical house and all possess exceptional gifts, like shapeshifting and super-strength — all except 15-year-old Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz). When Mirabel discovers that Encanto’s magic is in danger, she may be the only Madrigal who can do something about it.
MOVIES
Deadline

The Sobering Reality Of Thanksgiving Box Office During Pandemic With ‘Encanto’ Sans ‘Top Gun 2’; Adults Return For ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘Licorice Pizza’

UPDATED, Saturday AM: Black Friday worked in exhibition’s favor, with ticket sales for the top ten movies seeing an average spike of +90% between Thanksgiving and yesterday. Even in pre-pandemic times, it’s always been a challenge for box office analysts to crunch five-day projections; they’re either too low or too high, and the real story begins to happen on a day like yesterday, and certainly today, with family matinees. Disney’s latest Thanksgiving animated movie, Encanto, is now looking at $11M for Friday, +90% from Thanksgiving, on its way to a 5-day between $39M-$42M. The movie’s 3-day is estimated at $28.7M. MGM/UAR’s House of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Encanto Tops a Heavily Family-Themed Thanksgiving Weekend

A modicum of normalcy appeared to return to movie theaters this weekend. The numbers were not astronomical but they were steady, spread out, and represented some hope for the future. Films geared towards families rose to the top over the holiday, led by an original Disney animated film and a nostalgic sequel that lets its younger cast members lead. Plus, this was the first weekend since Feb. 21-23, 2020 when four films in the top 10 had already grossed over $100 million. The five-day totals in the top 10 were the lowest since 1998, but if young kids continue to get vaccinated, adults get boosted, and we can stave off the threat of a new overseas variant, we can still come out on other side of this holiday with some positives.
MOVIES
kiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Encanto

Disney has done it again. The studio synonymous with animated movie musicals has given us another classic to add to the collection in "Encanto." It's a good one, with diligent animation, imagination on display in nearly every frame, and songs by current Broadway king Lin-Manuel Miranda. It's such a well-polished movie that even though I know what I'm seeing is practically perfect, it's hard not to dwell on a few minor imperfections.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

‘Encanto’ delights with a box office-topping $40.3 million Thanksgiving weekend debut

Encanto topped the Thanksgiving weekend box office with an estimated $40.3 million over the five-day weekend. The Disney animated musical, featuring the voice of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz and songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, delivered an estimated $27 million over the three-day weekend. Overseas, Encanto added another $29.3 million, bringing...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

‘Encanto’ Retains Top Spot at Quiet Post-Thanksgiving Box Office

As is fitting for the days after Thanksgiving, moviegoers are largely turning out for leftovers this weekend. “Encanto,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “House of Gucci” will retain the top three spots at the domestic box office, replicating the final standings of last weekend’s rankings. Disney’s “Encanto” is projected to gross $12.3...
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Encanto Holds Top Spot and Eyes Pandemic Record

One thing that never changes no matter what is going on in the world is that the week after Thanksgiving is always a letdown for theaters. Folks begin getting ready for the holidays, and if there is nothing new – as studios are prone to offer this weekend – why head out? This is true now more than ever, as a study has suggested that nearly half the populace has yet to return to the movies. Those who did manage to venture out didn’t shake things up too much, as all but two holdovers in the top 10 dropped more than half their attendance from the holiday.
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: “Encanto” sings its way to the top

Leading the way again this weekend is the new Walt Disney Animation release “Encanto.” The musical animated film grossed another $12.74 million this weekend, a 53.2% dropoff from its previous Friday-Sunday. While this is not a terrible drop, considering it had no new competition this week and occupies a family animated musical genre that generally exhibits long legs, this is a bit of a disappointment. That being said, with its strong critical and audience reception, “Encanto” has hopes of good holds in the next few weekends. However, the film is about to enter a gauntlet of competition. Next week brings the release of the musical drama “West Side Story” and the week after that brings the hotly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” While “Encanto” occupies the family crowd, these two films can and will attract family audiences, which really hurts expectations for the animated movie’s future. This was a big weekend for “Encanto” and unfortunately it didn’t come through.
MOVIES
Benzinga

Disney's 'Encanto' Tops Box Office For Second Consecutive Week

The Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) animated feature “Encanto” maintained its top position at the U.S. box office for a second consecutive week, but the surprise at the theaters over the weekend was the appearance of a pair of under-the-radar releases in the top 10 list of highest grossing films.
MOVIES
Box Office Mojo

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Holds Top Spot With $12.7 Million In Sleepy Sophomore Weekend

Even if you didn’t have a calendar, you’d know it was December. How? Because this weekend the box office felt a lot like that old holiday tale where not a creature is stirring, not even a mouse. With no major new releases hitting multiplexes there wasn’t a lot of movement on the charts, as Disney’s family-friendly Encanto once again finished in the top spot with a $12.7 million haul in its sophomore session. Consider it the quiet before the storm—what with West Side Story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Matrix: Resurrections all ready to be unwrapped in the coming weeks.
MOVIES
Gephardt Daily

‘Encanto’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Dec. 5 (UPI) — The animated family flick, “Encanto,” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $12.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Its total domestic gross has been about $58 million, including $27 million last weekend. Coming in at No. 2...
MOVIES
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Disney's spell unbroken as 'Encanto' stays top of N.American box office

Disney’s animated musical fantasy film “Encanto” stayed in top place at the North American box office this weekend, taking in an estimated $12.7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. With original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Encanto” tells the story of a family in the mountains of Colombia endowed with...
MOVIES

