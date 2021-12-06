‘Encanto’ Tops Lackluster B.O.

Leading the way again this weekend is the new Walt Disney Animation release “Encanto.” The musical animated film grossed another $12.74 million this weekend, a 53.2% dropoff from its previous Friday-Sunday. While this is not a terrible drop, considering it had no new competition this week and occupies a family animated musical genre that generally exhibits long legs, this is a bit of a disappointment. That being said, with its strong critical and audience reception, “Encanto” has hopes of good holds in the next few weekends. However, the film is about to enter a gauntlet of competition. Next week brings the release of the musical drama “West Side Story” and the week after that brings the hotly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” While “Encanto” occupies the family crowd, these two films can and will attract family audiences, which really hurts expectations for the animated movie’s future. This was a big weekend for “Encanto” and unfortunately it didn’t come through.

