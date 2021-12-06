ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip for Under $1 a Serving

By Broke Bank Vegan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 30 minutes or less, you can dip into the rich, creamy, cheesy flavors of a plant-based spinach artichoke dip. This simple recipe is an instant crowd-pleaser, making it the perfect appetizer for any party or family gathering. You don’t have to worry about using pre-packaged vegan cheeses or...

slowcookerfromscratch.com

Slow Cooker Turkey Soup with Spinach and Lemon from Kalyn’s Kitchen

If you don’t have leftover turkey, please use chicken to make this Slow Cooker Turkey Soup with Spinach and Lemon. You will not regret it!. Go right to the recipe for Slow Cooker Turkey Soup with Spinach and Lemon on Kalyn’s Kitchen!. It’s been a while since I shared one...
thebeet.com

One-Pan Vegan Southwest Sweet Potato Hash Wrap For Under $1 a Serving

Dig into the bright colors and bold flavors of this southwest sweet potato hash which features spices like cumin, ancho chiles, and smoked paprika to spice things up. This vegan hash is made with crispy golden sweet potatoes are mixed with protein-packed black beans, sweet corn, fresh kale, and more, it's the perfect brunch recipe. If you aren’t convinced yet, only one pan is required, so clean-up is a breeze!
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Hot Chocolate Spoons

Fans of hot chocolate spoons who want to indulge in a drinking experience that's plant-based, vegan-friendly and convenient as ever will appreciate the Happi Hot Chocolate Spoons. These rich hot chocolate treats are designed to be paired with a favorite mug and an alternative milk of choice, plus extra additions like marshmallows and cocoa powder if desired.
TrendHunter.com

Cooking-Ready Vegan Cheeses

These new Violife vegan cheese products are being launched by the Upfield-owned brand in the UK as a lineup of options for consumers to pick up as they plan out what holiday recipes they will prepare. The products come in the form of the Tex Mex Flavour Grated and the Mozzarella Flavour Slices, which are both perfect for being swapped into your choice of recipe. Each of the products are fortified with vitamin B12, have a 100% vegan recipe and are free from dairy, soy, lactose, gluten, preservatives, nuts and emulsifiers.
feastmagazine.com

Vegan Hallacas

During the holiday season, many Latin American families spend days preparing and making tamales, which traditionally feature masa or corn dough stuffed with a hearty meat stew and wrapped in banana leaves or corn husks. Although flavor profiles vary from country to country, the masa or corn dough is the common denominator that connects the diverse cultures. The choice of filling highlights the cook’s background and creativity. Take this vegan version of hallacas (Venezuelan-style tamales), for example. As an immigrant from Venezuela, I’m intimately familiar with corn dough; it’s a generational gift and a piece of my memories. That said, I love to play with the recipe for hallacas in order to share my heritage while bringing a wide range of eaters together over a meal. After all, when cultures mesh, recipes – like people – adapt and evolve.
steamykitchen.com

Salmon & Creamy Spinach with Mushroom Sauce Recipe

With the recent time change and lack of natural sunlight, many people find themselves affected by Seasonal Affective Disorder, which can include brain fog, depression, sleep problems and weight gain. To combat the fall and winter blues, we’ve whipped up a dish that’s packed with 4 mood-elevating vitamins and amino acids. Here’s our Salmon & Creamy Spinach with Mushroom Sauce Recipe!
Tree Hugger

Is Yeast Vegan? The Vegan’s Guide to Yeast

Most vegans consider yeast a vegan-friendly food. Neither animal nor plant, yeast is a microscopic member of the fungus family, and its most common culinary strain is Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Because yeast is a single-celled organism that metabolizes food into energy, some very strict vegans avoid it on the premise that,...
Laredo Morning Times

Spinach and cheese stuffed mushrooms make buzzworthy party fare

These two-bite stuffed mushrooms are so enticing and will be devoured so quickly when passed around at a gathering, they will shatter any notions that vegetables can't be buzzworthy party fare. While healthfully produce-driven, they are in a different class entirely from a yawn-inducing cut vegetable platter. For these, shallot...
goodhousekeeping.com

Spinach Macaroni With Beans and Greens

Made with sweet Italian sausage, creamy white beans and fresh kale, this is a filling, all-in-one feast. Turn out a perfect batch of homemade pasta with the Good Housekeeping Electric Pasta Maker. Just add the ingredients into the mixing chamber and the machine takes care of the rest!
News-Herald.com

Try recipes for appetizers including Acorn Squash Dip, Spinach Puffs

’Tis the season for quick bites, sometimes better known as appetizers or canapes. They’re perfect for this season’s festive hospitality when folks stop by or you need something to bring to another’s home. Judi Strauss, who reigns over the kitchen at Wildwood Cultural Center in Mentor many Tuesdays, recently offered...
Tree Hugger

Is Margarine Vegan? The Ultimate Guide to Vegan Butter Alternatives

While the first margarine arrived in Europe at the end of the 1860s due to a butter shortage, it was made with beef tallow churned with milk. We've come a long way since then. During the 20th century, further development of margarine—as well as other butter alternative spreads—led to an expanding market thanks to the combined efforts of food technologists, oil chemists, and chemical engineers.
One Green Planet

How to Make Vegan Latkes

Hanukkah is a festive time of year that is accompanied by delicious food. Latkes in particular are a traditional part of this holiday. Latkes are shallow-fried potato pancakes, which are usually topped with a variety of condiments, ranging from savory sour cream, to sweet applesauce. They are naturally vegetarian, but often contain egg in order to bind the pancakes together when they are fried. But don’t worry, there are a ton of vegan substitutes that can be used instead of eggs, that will work just as well.
rachaelray.com

Cannelloni with Chicken and Spinach

This recipe originally appeared on the Rachael Ray Show. Get the full recipe here: Cannelloni with Chicken and Spinach. Exciting new arrivals in cookware are here! Check out our new stainless-steel and hard-anodized collections. Browse the best of Rachael's recipes from 30-Minute Meals to John's favorite Carbonara.
Telegraph

Jerusalem artichoke purée recipe

Make this the evening before, so it just needs to be warmed in a small pan or in the microwave when required. You’ll need only a couple of spoonfuls. Leftovers will last three days in the fridge, or form the basis of a seasonal root vegetable soup – perhaps with a little of that truffle butter?
fb101.com

Thanksgiving, Vegan

“What do you miss about eating meat?” she asked in a comment next to an essay about my childhood, where I mentioned a rabbit recipe that my grandmother Silvana would make on special occasions. I had never asked myself that question. And, surprisingly, the answer came fast and very clear:...
la-story.com

Make Food.com’s Green Chile Spinach Dip Recipe for Parties!

If you are having holiday parties or a get-together for football games, you should make this dip. It’s pretty easy, and it turns out GREAT!. This recipe for Green Chile Spinach Dip is from Food.com!. This recipe isn’t hard to make and it’s also easy to tweak by adding other...
Community Policy