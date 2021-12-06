Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip for Under $1 a Serving

During the holiday season, many Latin American families spend days preparing and making tamales, which traditionally feature masa or corn dough stuffed with a hearty meat stew and wrapped in banana leaves or corn husks. Although flavor profiles vary from country to country, the masa or corn dough is the common denominator that connects the diverse cultures. The choice of filling highlights the cook’s background and creativity. Take this vegan version of hallacas (Venezuelan-style tamales), for example. As an immigrant from Venezuela, I’m intimately familiar with corn dough; it’s a generational gift and a piece of my memories. That said, I love to play with the recipe for hallacas in order to share my heritage while bringing a wide range of eaters together over a meal. After all, when cultures mesh, recipes – like people – adapt and evolve.

