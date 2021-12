Danny Miller has been declared the winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.The Emmerdale actor beat out fellow finalists Frankie Bridge and Simon Gregson to be named the King of the Castle.Coronation Street star Gregson came second and The Saturdays singer Bridge came third.Earlier in the evening, all three finalists took part in their final ever Bushtucker trials, with Miller trying to win starters, Gregson attempting to win main courses and Bridge on dessert duty for their final meal together.Miller’s trial involved sitting on a chair with a large transparent helmet placed on top of...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO