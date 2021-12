Spoiler Alert: This article most certainly contains some slight spoilers for Netflix’s Red Notice, so read at your own risk. The tail end of 2021 is proving to be a pretty great time for movies, and Netflix’s star-studded film, Red Notice, is certainly helping that statement along. Having been released at the beginning of the month, the Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot-led movie is still holding on to a top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list. With its success, thoughts of a sequel are certainly on fans’ minds. With this, director Rawson Marshall Thurber has now opened up about the possibility of a follow-up.

