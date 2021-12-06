ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Source: Kanye Has 3 Reasons for Wanting To Reunite With Kim Kardashian

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West apparently has 3 reasons for wanting to get back together with Kim Kardashian and according to Page Six he refers to them as “The Holy Trinity.”. The first reason...

z100.iheart.com

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Looks Sad At Basketball Game After Posting Kiss Photo With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looked somber as he sat court side at the NBA game on the same day he posted the sweet throwback of him and ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, appeared to look sad while attending an LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings game at Staples Center. The Yeezy rapper was sitting on the floor for the NBA game on Friday, Nov. 27, but seemed to have other things on his mind: likely Kim Kardashian, 41. Kanye’s outfit appeared to match his mood, as he opted to go with an all black leather outfit including an oversized leather jacket, snow pants, boots and a baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Glamour

Kanye West Shared a Photo Kissing Kim Kardashian After Announcing He Wants Her Back

Kanye West is continuing his quest to win back the affections of Kim Kardashian eight months after news broke that the reality star was filing for divorce. On November 26, the rapper shared an old photo originally posted by Kardashian to her Instagram Stories back in 2019. The photo (which you can see here) featured West and Kardashian kissing in matching sweatsuits. Over the photo, West added a TMZ headline, reading, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” West tagged the publication as well as his ex-wife.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Elle

Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye West's Claims They'll Be 'Back Together'

Kim Kardashian has reportedly not been swayed to reconsider her divorce from Kanye West after the rapper made claims that God would 'bring them back together.' In a post shared to his Instagram Story earlier this week, the 44-year-old quoted an article from TMZ alongside a throwback photo of him and his estranged wife kissing. The throwback post came just a few days after he made a public speech about his plans to keep his family together and 'change the narrative' around his marriage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex

Kim Kardashian and North West Launch Joint TikTok With Dances Set to Kanye, Adele, Playboi Carti, and More

Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more. After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian speaks out publicly about Kanye West for the first time since his reconciliation attempts

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's breakup has been a fairly complicated one. From Kim filing for divorce all the way back in February, to the pair both dating other people and now Kanye is on a mission to get back with his estranged wife of six years, declaring his love for her in interviews and sharing old pictures of them kissing on Instagram. Well, finally Kim has spoken out about her former partner for the first time since he began trying to reunite with her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Kanye West Says He's 'Made Mistakes' in His Marriage to Kim Kardashian: 'I Need to Be Back Home'

Kanye West is owning up to his mistakes and taking control of his narrative. The 44-year-old "Praise God" artist spoke about his marriage to Kim Kardashian while attending the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in Skid Row on Wednesday. During his speech, Kanye expressed his desires for him and Kim to get back together and needing "to be back home."
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kanye West says people don’t want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer because of her effect on young women

Kanye West told podcast hosts that people are against Kim Kardashian becoming a lawyer - because of the effect she has on young women. The artist, now known as Ye, appeared on N.O.R.E & DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast on Thursday. Ye discussed his involvement in the legal case of former gang leader Larry Hoover, then moved on to ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s journey to become a lawyer. Kim’s late father, Rob, notoriously defended former NFL player O.J. Simpson in the murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson.
NFL
neworleanssun.com

Kanye West vows to 'restore' family with Kim Kardashian

Washington [US], November 25 (ANI): Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, hopes to restore his family with his estranged wife and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian. According to E! News, the rapper, on Wednesday, gave an impassioned speech about the importance of family while visiting the LA Mission homeless shelter. He...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy