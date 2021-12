FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots won their sixth consecutive game on Sunday, turning a nail-biter at halftime into a laugher by the final whistle. The 36-13 win over the Titans was the sixth consecutive win for Bill Belichick’s team, moving them back into first place in the division with a chance to slide up to the top spot in the conference before the end of the week. It’s an outstanding place for the Patriots to be, especially considering they started the year with a 2-4 record overall and an 0-4 record at home. While excitement is sure to build in the region, many of...

