Jake Paul Says He May Never Fight Tommy Fury After Pulling Out

Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with Sami Zayn, who after the attack from Brock Lesnar was now in a wheelchair and had two male nurses with him. "It took both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to do this to me. I don't want to call it a conspiracy, but c'mon, I was robbed! You know what hurts, you know what really hurt about what Lesnar did to me? It wasn't the first or second F5, it was the betrayal, and now I have to do something about it," Zayn said. "Now I have to do what's right. I have to stand behind my conviction. Now, I have to sue! I'm going to sue Adam Pearce. I'm going to sue Sonya Deville. I'm going to sue the referee who rang the bell because that shouldn't have happened!"

