Combat Sports

Jake Paul Says He May Never Fight Tommy Fury After Pulling Out

TMZ.com
 5 days ago

Tommy is breaking his silence on pulling out ... saying he's been dealing with the infection for months and was doing his best to fight through it, but the broken rib became the last straw. Tommy even provides hospital scans to back up his reason...

www.tmz.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Tommy Fury Withdraws From Jake Paul Fight, Tyron Woodley To Fill In

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul were supposed to fight each other on Saturday, December 18th, however, the fight is no longer going to happen as Fury has backed out. Instead, Jake will fight Tyron Woodley for the second time. Woodley accepted the fight on short notice, and it is expected to be a revenge fight of sorts for the former UFC champion. As for Fury, he had to back out of the fight due to an illness and an injury.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Tommy Fury details injury, infection that forced him out of Jake Paul fight: ‘I was throwing up from the pain’

Tommy Fury is in bad shape, but wants everyone to know that he is determined to step into the ring with Jake Paul. The British reality television star and pro boxer released a video Monday evening to further elaborate on why he has been forced to withdraw from his Dec. 18 boxing match with YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul. Tyron Woodley, who lost a split decision to Paul in August, has been selected as Fury’s replacement.
COMBAT SPORTS
TMZ.com

The Times-Reporter

The Independent

TMZ.com

