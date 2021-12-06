Britney Spears Spotted At A Bar In New York City!

As Britney Spears sets her sights on expanding her family, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Sean Preston and Jayden James are ‘supportive’ of a new sibling. Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would not be opposed to becoming big brothers. After nearly 14 years, a judge terminated the 39-year-old pop star’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 12. The arrangement dictated nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life, including whether she could have more children. Following the victory, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Britney has her sights set on another child with fiancé Sam Asghari — and her firstborns are supportive.
