New York City, NY

Britney Spears Spotted At A Bar In New York City!

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrit came with one of her “Pieces of Me” dancers, her fiancé Sam Asghari wasn’t there, but Britney was lowkey wearing jeans, a...

z100.iheart.com

KULR8

Britney Spears on 'right medication' after end of conservatorship

Britney Spears is on the "right medication" after the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The 39-year-old star - who didn't specify what medication she was taking or why - revealed she feels in a position to "actually pray" and feels like "there will be a shift" for her in the new year after her conservatorship was terminated earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ariana Grande Just Re-Created This Iconic Britney Spears ’90s Look on ‘The Voice’

Like many who grew up on her music, Ariana Grande is a Britney Spears fan. It’s also ’90s Week at the “The Voice,” so, it wasn’t so much of a surprise to see Grande channeling Spears last night in a midriff-baring outfit the former pop princess wore in on stage in 1999. The “7 Rings” singer showed off a baby pink strapless crop top paired with sleek white pants featuring pink swatches covering the knee and towering off-white platform heeled boots. Spears wore a similar look 22 years ago when she hit the stage to perform at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Happy birthday, Britney Spears!

Earlier this month, Britney Spears made headlines as the painful battle to end her court-ordered conservatorship came to an end. This week we focus on the pop princess’ Louisiana roots and wish her a happy 40th birthday. Born Dec. 2, 1981, in McComb, Mississippi, Britney Jean Spears was raised in...
KENTWOOD, LA
WUSA

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi for Unflattering Photos

Britney Spears is calling out the paparazzi. The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of her and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in what appears to be an RV. In the caption, the "Stronger" singer -- who's seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, ripped jean shorts and knee-high red boots in the snaps -- noted unflattering paparazzi photos that have been taken of her.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

13 Britney Spears Music Videos That Influenced Pop

You can’t possibly be a fan of pop music without being a fan of Britney Spears, who dominated the industry for almost two decades. The Princess of Pop has pumped out some of the most iconic music videos that influenced how musical artists incorporate choreography with their music as well as setting fashion trends. Below, we have gathered our top 13 videos that Britney’s put out over the course of her career that have influenced the realm of pop music.
MUSIC
primenewsghana.com

Britney Spears wants her parents jailed

Britney Spears has said her parents should be in jail for controlling her life and finances for more than a decade, following a judge's ruling terminating her 13-year conservatorship. Spears, 39, also joked that she may take after Meghan Markle and Adele and sit down with Oprah for a tell-all...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Stops at Gas Station, Uses Restroom

Britney Spears made a pit stop during a cruise around Los Angeles ... stopping at a gas station and using the restroom. Britney was tooling around town in her white Mercedes-Benz when, apparently, nature called ... and she went inside the Shell station to grab the bathroom key. As you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears: Lawyer Reveals A ‘Bombshell’ The Judge Revealed Before Ending Conservatorship

David J. Glass explained what Judge Brenda J. Penny ‘hung her hat on’ to end Britney Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship. After a lengthy legal battle, Britney Spears, 39, is finally free of her conservatorship. Judge Brenda J. Penny formally made the decision in Los Angeles Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 12 — and California family lawyer David J. Glass of Enenstein Law shared the “bombshell” Penny revealed before making her highly anticipated decision EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
LOS ANGELES, CA
enstarz.com

Jamie Spears Drops New Damaging Accusation Against Britney Amid Post-Conservatorship Process: 'Trying To Ruin Me'

Jamie Spears hit Britney Spears' team for allegedly trying to bring him down amid the post-conservatorship process. The #FreeBritney movement supporters were left shocked after Jamie supported the termination of his daughter's conservatorship after 14 years. Before Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the program, the patriarch and his team filed a document in September requesting the court to grant Britney's wish.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Are ‘On Board’ With Her Wanting Another Baby: ‘They’d Love’ A New Sibling

As Britney Spears sets her sights on expanding her family, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Sean Preston and Jayden James are ‘supportive’ of a new sibling. Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would not be opposed to becoming big brothers. After nearly 14 years, a judge terminated the 39-year-old pop star’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 12. The arrangement dictated nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life, including whether she could have more children. Following the victory, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Britney has her sights set on another child with fiancé Sam Asghari — and her firstborns are supportive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Is Ready For The Holidays As She Dances In Front Of Her Christmas Tree In Red Dress — Watch

Britney Spears stunned in a red dress while dancing in front of her Christmas tree to Justin Bieber’s ‘Mistletoe,’ before changing into a sexy, cheetah print onesie. Britney Spears is getting into the holiday spirit! The singer, 39, danced in front of her Christmas tree while wearing two festive outfits in an Instagram video on Monday (Nov. 22), just three days before Thanksgiving. Britney, who was recently freed from her controversial conservatorship, looked so happy throughout the entire footage, which was played to Justin Bieber‘s classic holiday tune “Mistletoe.”
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Britney Spears Turned Down Paris Hilton's Wedding Invite

Britney Spears, who was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, has reportedly turned down Paris Hilton's wedding invite. According to Page Six, Spears was invited to the three-day event but opted not to attend. The outlet indicates that sources have speculated Spears may simply not be ready to make an appearance at such a high-profile event just yet, seeing as how her conservatorship only ended earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES

