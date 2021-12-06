Jack in the Box to acquire Del Taco for $575M

Purchase from YUM! Brands Set Stage for Dramatic Turnaround. December 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // LEXINGTON, Ky. - Ten years ago this month, the future of America’s oldest chain restaurant franchise was in question. A&W, owned by YUM! Brands, was struggling. Sales were sliding as franchisee discontent grew. The Atlantic magazine went so far as to predict A&W’s imminent demise. Then came along a tenacious, survival-oriented group of franchise owners who formed a partnership and bought the company, which was 92 years old at the time. Today, A&W – still the only major restaurant brand 100% owned by its franchisees – is one of the industry’s brightest stars. Since the acquisition, which closed on December 19, 2011:
Comments / 0